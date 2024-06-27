Watch: Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies Picking Zach Edey in 2024 NBA Draft With Iconic Rush Hour 3 Clip

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies recently took to social media to express his excitement over the team's selection of Zach Edey as the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Alongside teammates Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., Morant shared his enthusiastic reaction to the Grizzlies' latest addition.

Morant, known for his flair both on and off the court, went above and beyond in welcoming the 7-foot-4 center to the team. Drawing inspiration from the movie Rush Hour 3, the star point guard shared an iconic scene featuring detective James Carter, played by Chris Tucker, reacting in awe to a kid's towering height in a karate class.

Additionally, other than Ja, Bane quickly posted a "LETS GOOOOO" on X, formerly known as Twitter, right after Edey was selected.

Meanwhile, Jackson opted for a simpler yet meaningful response by posting three salute emojis to show his approval of the new teammate.

Additionally, Edey's impressive performance at Purdue, where he averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in his senior year, has raised expectations for the towering center to make a significant impact in filling the Grizzlies' need at the center position.

Memphis Grizzlies picking Zach Edey shocks 2024 NBA Draft,

The 2024 NBA Draft saw the Memphis Grizzlies make a bold move by selecting Purdue's Zach Edey with the 9th overall pick. Edey's rapid rise in the draft projections was nothing short of remarkable, as he went from being pegged as a second-round pick to a mid-first round prospect following an impressive showing at the Draft Combine.

The Grizzlies' decision to draft Edey was motivated by their need for size and presence in the frontcourt, especially after a trade sent Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets, leaving them thin in that area.

The selection of Edey presents an intriguing opportunity for the Memphis Grizzlies to capitalize on his immense potential. Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey brings a dominant presence in the paint and excels as a rim protector, complementing the defensive prowess of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Edey's pairing with Jackson offers a promising defensive tandem for the Grizzlies, with Edey's shot-blocking abilities and Jackson's versatility on the defensive end. While Edey's offensive skill set is still developing, his shooting stroke showed promise during the NBA Draft combine.

