WATCH: Jake Paul Does English or Spanish Trend With Mike Perry During Bizarre Face to Face Interview

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul attempted the English or Spanish challenge with BKFC star Mike Perry. In their recent face to face, both fighters engaged in the aforementioned trend after The Problem Child sprung it on him.

Both fighters ignored questions as they appeared to be immersed in the challenge. Jake Paul immediately called out his opponent for breaking. Mike Perry also called out the YouTuber in the bizarre face-off interview.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry do the English or Spanish challenge

The English or Spanish challenge is a trend that is currently taking over social media platforms. Jake Paul, in his face-to-face interview, decided to do it to BKFC star Mike Perry, in a hilarious switch-up from the original fad.

“Whoever moves first, loses the fight,” said Jake Paul to Mike Perry. Following this comment, both contenders sat still for a significant amount of time. The mediator of the interview attempted to ask a few questions to the fighters, but in vain.

Jake Paul quickly called out Mike Perry for moving. The BKFC star failed to back down as he contested the accusation. Both fighters were quickly engaged in a bizarre back-and-forth after the matter, avoiding questions from the interviewer.

“I was mocking you bro,” said Mike Perry, after Paul accused him of quivering his lips. Unlike the usual fight build-up, Jake Paul and Platinum have been promoting the fight in a unique way. Fans are excited to witness the match-up in one of the YouTuber’s toughest tests so far.

Logan Paul slams critics doubting Jake Paul ahead of Mike Perry fight

Mike Perry is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a much anticipated boxing match. The fight is set to be an eight-rounder. The BKFC star stepped in after the YouTuber’s fight against veteran Mike Tyson fell apart after a health complication.

Fans believe Mike Perry is the toughest matchup for the YouTuber. His stint in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship proved why Platinum is a true fighter. However, Jake’s brother Logan Paul slams critics who believe so.

“You are fools if you think Mike Perry stands a chance against Jake Paul,” said Logan Paul. The Maverick says he does not care how tough Platinum is. He believes his brother possesses ‘a canon of a right hand’ that can pose problems.

Logan cited Jake Paul’s win against Tyron Woodley, believing The Chosen One is better than Mike Perry. Whilst acknowledging Mike Perry’s accolades in the ring, The Maverick does not believe he brings anything to the table in the Jake Paul fight.

Logan Paul’s last fight was against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The controversial build up for the fight ended in a disqualification as the Bellator star attempted to grapple his opponent in the boxing match.