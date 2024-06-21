WATCH: Jake Paul Reveals Nate Diaz As The Weakest Puncher He's Ever Fought

Among the several MMA fighters Jake Paul has faced, he recently revealed Nate Diaz to possess the weakest punches. In a recent podcast with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, The Problem Child went off on the Stockton native who he had already beaten.

Jake Paul also claimed he was not trash-talking Diaz. He genuinely believes the Stockton native did not hit him with hard shots. Widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the UFC, The Problem Child believes otherwise.

Jake Paul reveals Nate Diaz to be the weakest boxer he ever fought

Throughout Nate Diaz’s career, the Stockton native has finished a lot of fights via submission. However, his boxing abilities have also been praised by fans and fighters alike.

He has fought skilled contenders like Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal who are known to be technicians in the boxing realm.

In the later stage of his career, the former UFC contender faced Jake Paul in a much-anticipated bout. Despite having his moments, the Stockton native lost via unanimous decision against the YouTuber in the ten-round showdown.

Recently, Paul recalled his fight against Diaz. The Problem Child spoke on the Stockton native’s punching power and called it ‘weakest.’ Despite denying any acts of trash-talking, the YouTuber went off on the former UFC fighter.

Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley discussed a potential MMA fight for the YouTuber against Nate Diaz. The Problem Child claimed he would ‘throw away’ the Stockton native if there were takedown attempts.

Advertisement

“He’s also the weakest puncher I’ve ever fought,” said Jake Paul. Despite the accolades of being one of the efficient boxers in the octagon, The Problem Child goes on to disprove it. He also later claimed he was not trash-talking the Stockton native.

Paul also accused Diaz of ‘ducking’ a fight with him in MMA. As a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Nate is a third-degree black belt holder. This was completely diminished by the YouTuber as he accused the former UFC fighter of being weak.

Also read: Jake Paul Slams Conor McGregor for Withdrawing Himself from Return Fight at UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler: Details Inside

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul was scheduled to fight veteran Mike Tyson in a heavyweight bout streamed by Netflix. However, the fight was postponed due to the health concerns the 57-year-old boxer faced.

This was not the end for The Problem Child. Soon after the fight was revealed to have been postponed, Paul announced that he was still fighting. The YouTuber did not want to wait for the heavyweight legend and took on another fight.

Advertisement

Jake Paul is fighting BKFC superstar Mike Perry. The bare-knuckle champion boxer is willing to fight The Problem Child in a much-anticipated boxing bout. The duo will face each other on July, 20 in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Perry is the youngest former UFC star The Problem Child has ever fought. Jake Paul has fought retired opponents like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley who were considered to be in the tail-end of their careers.

The BKFC star is currently 32 years old. Both fighters have already started their trash-talking engines and look to dominate each other in the ring come July 20. According to betting odds, Perry is an underdog going into the fight against Jake Paul.