Watch: Jake Paul’s Hilarious Reaction to Viral ‘Hawk Twah Girl’ Giving Him Green Light

Internet fame is unpredictable. Have you heard of Hailey Welch, the “Hawk Tuah Girl”? Her viral video turned her into an overnight sensation. What's the “Hawk Tuah”? It’s a cheeky bedroom technique Welch described in an interview. She quickly gained attention on social media, and her fame skyrocketed.

Welch’s candid nature and humor captivated many. How did Jake Paul react when she mentioned him? You won’t believe it! The playful interaction between Welch and Paul showcases the fun side of internet culture.

Hawk tuah or not puts Jake Paul in the hot seat

On a popular online show, the Hawk Tuah Girl, Hailey Welch, found herself playing a quirky yet revealing game dubbed "Hawk Tuah or Not." The game's premise was simple: Welch would decide if she'd apply her viral "hawk tuah" technique to various celebrities.

The host explained the game, saying, “I have a game that I wanna play with you. It’s called Hawk Tuah or not, and you’ll tell me if you wanna Hawk Tuah on that thing or no.”

Welch eagerly agreed, “Okay, okay." The host then asked, “Jake Paul?” Without hesitation, Welch responded, “Imma have to say hawk.”

Jake Paul, ever the social media savant, wasted no time crafting a response that would ripple across the internet. Posting a video surrounded by his friends, all sporting blonde wigs to mimic his look, Paul delivered a line that was both cheeky and on-brand.

"I have a girlfriend but my friends are interested, and they look just like me," he joked, ensuring the conversation stayed light-hearted and engaging. This playful exchange not only highlighted Paul's ability to engage with viral moments but also reinforced the spontaneous and often whimsical interactions that define internet fame. After his brother Logan hopped to this trend , Jake made sure to join in too.

Truth behind the 'Hawk Tuah' sensation

Hailey Welch, known as the ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’, recently spoke out on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast to clear up misconceptions about her life. "I work in a spring factory. I'm not a school teacher or a bartender. I'm not even old enough to be a teacher; I'm 21!" she emphasized.

She also addressed false claims about her family, saying, "My dad is also not a preacher. He's so far from a preacher, it's crazy. None of it's true; it's all made up." Despite the whirlwind of attention, Hailey seemed in high spirits, laughing off the rumors with host Brianna Lapaglia.

Her authenticity and fun-loving nature continue to endear her to fans, who appreciate her genuine personality in a world full of pretense.

Jake Paul’s witty reaction and his friends' blonde wigs added an extra layer of fun to the whole story. It’s moments like these that remind us why we love the internet. What’s next for Hailey Welch and her growing fame? Will she continue to surprise us with her candid personality? Only time will tell.