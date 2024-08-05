Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has officially kicked off the countdown to the 2028 Olympic Games which will be held in Los Angeles.

The NFL, in partnership with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and LA28, released a captivating video showcasing Hurts igniting the LA Coliseum torch with a flaming football, marking the historic inclusion of flag football in the Olympic program.

Flag Football officially added to the Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee's decision to include flag football in the LA28 sports program has sent waves of excitement through the sporting world.

This fast-paced, accessible variant of American football has been gaining traction globally, and its Olympic debut is set to take the sport to new heights.

Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of club business, international and league events for the NFL, expressed his enthusiasm:

"The Olympic handover from Paris to Los Angeles is an amazing opportunity to have our global flag ambassador Jalen Hurts kickstart the excitement around the inclusion of men's and women's flag football in the 2028 program."

The inclusion of flag football in the Olympics represents a significant milestone for the sport's international development.

IFAF President Pierre Trochet highlighted the sport's appeal:

"Young, fast, creative and played by outstanding athletes, including our global flag football ambassador Jalen Hurts, the format is the perfect fit for the Games of a new generation."

This move is expected to accelerate the already impressive growth in participation worldwide, offering a new pathway to elite play for aspiring athletes.

Jalen Hurts lights the flame at LA Coliseum

As a Global Flag Football Ambassador, Jalen Hurts' involvement in the torch-lighting ceremony underscores the NFL's commitment to promoting the sport on an international stage.

Hurts' star power and athletic prowess make him an ideal representative for flag football's Olympic debut.

The video, reminiscent of the iconic archer lighting the Olympic torch at the 1992 Barcelona Games, serves as a powerful symbol of the sport's transition into the Olympic family.

The excitement surrounding flag football's Olympic inclusion is part of a broader push to elevate the sport's profile. This summer has seen a series of high-profile events showcasing flag football's growing popularity.

In Canton, Ohio, the NFL Flag Championships brought together 2,800 young players from around the world.

This premier youth flag football tournament demonstrated the sport's global appeal and the depth of talent in its younger ranks.

The NFL has announced that the 2025 Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando, Florida.

This event will feature the league's top players competing in various skills competitions, culminating in an action-packed flag football game at Camping World Stadium.

Later this month, Lahti, Finland, will host the largest-ever IFAF World Flag Football Championships.

This event will bring together elite flag football talent from 32 nations across five continents, further highlighting the sport's global reach.

The inclusion of flag football in the LA28 Olympic program represents a significant shift in the Olympic landscape.

As traditional sports make room for newer, more dynamic disciplines, flag football's addition reflects the changing preferences of a new generation of sports fans and athletes.

O'Reilly emphasized the sport's momentum: "As one of the fastest growing sports globally, flag football has incredible momentum, and LA28 will spotlight the sport at the highest level and on the world's biggest stage."

As the torch passes from Paris 2024 to LA 2028, the inclusion of flag football in the Olympic program is expected to have far-reaching effects.

It won’t be wrong to say that Jalen Hurts' flaming football which ignited the LA Coliseum torch symbolized more than just the passing of the Olympic flame.

It represented the dawn of a new era for flag football and American football as a whole.

