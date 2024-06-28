Watch: Jalen McDaniels Caught Off Guard As Hilarious Reaction To Getting Traded Goes Viral

On June 27, 2024, the Toronto Raptors traded Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings, and his reaction to the news has become an instant meme. The NBA off-season trades are always a source of excitement and drama for fans and players alike.

Many times, the reactions of players when they receive the news can be priceless and instantly turn into viral moments. From players finding out they’ve been traded during practices to others learning about new teammates in the middle of interviews, these moments provide endless entertainment.

Birth of Jalen McDaniels Meme: ‘Me…?’

Jalen McDaniels was drafted in the second round as the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season, he was a rotational piece for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 3.4 points in 10.8 minutes per game.

On June 27, 2024, Jalen McDaniels was traded to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. McDaniels was at an undisclosed practice facility when he received the news from a friend. Initially smiling, he then reacted with a confused, "…me?" which was captured on video and quickly became a hilarious meme that had NBA fans in stitches.

Funniest NBA Player Reactions to News

NBA trades happen every year, and the way players find out can be some of the funniest moments in the sport. One notable example is from February 20, 2017, when DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Sacramento Kings during the All-Star Game in New Orleans. Cousins, an All-Star for the Kings, was in the middle of a press conference when someone informed him of the trade. His shocked reaction and utterance of "Oh...really?" went viral.

Advertisement

Another memorable moment came during Malik Monk’s preseason camp interview back when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. When asked if he was excited to play with Tony Parker, Monk responded with a surprised "I’m playing with Tony Parker? for real?". So, Monk had no idea that his team had signed Parker, and his reaction to the news was both genuine and funny.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. provided a classic reaction when he was a rookie back in 2018. As soon as he learned during a pregame interview that DeMarcus Cousins had joined the Golden State Warriors, he started laughing hysterically. His spontaneous laughter was infectious and hilarious to watch.

In 2018, Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside found out from a reporter that Dwyane Wade was returning to the Heat. Initially shocked, Whiteside asked, "you jokin...are you for real?" Once confirmed, his jubilation was evident as he celebrated playing alongside a legend, shouting, "I love D WADEEE man." His "D WAAAAADE!" shout especially became an instant classic on Twitter.

Advertisement

However, not all reactions are joyous. One of the more somber moments occurred when Harrison Barnes, then with the Dallas Mavericks, was informed mid-game that he had been traded to the Sacramento Kings. The shock on his face as he received the news while sitting on the bench highlighted the emotional and unpredictable nature of NBA trades.