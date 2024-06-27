Watch: Jason Kelce Features in Hilarious New Commercial With NFL Legend Vince Wilfork

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is thoroughly embracing his new life. Especially after retiring from a successful 13-season NFL career earlier this year. Already, his post-playing endeavors are proving to be both diverse and rewarding.

This week, Kelce launched a new commercial for Kingsford Charcoal. He could be seen alongside fellow NFL retiree Vince Wilfork. He is renowned for his pitmaster skills from his days on HBO's Hard Knocks with the Houston Texans.

Jason Kelce teams up with Vince Wilfork in a funny commercial

In the commercial, Wilfork warmly welcomes Kelce to retirement. He was presenting him with custom jean overalls adorned with Kelce's old jersey number. He shows an amusing gesture, symbolizing Kelce's new title as "King of the Grill."

The former nose tackle was visibly lighter than in his playing days. He guides Kelce through the art of barbecuing. He emphasized that it's not just about cooking food but embracing a lifestyle. Watch the ad here.

Since retiring, Kelce has been making the most of his newfound freedom. Recently, he and his brother teamed up to venture into business with Garage Beer. It marked their first joint ownership venture. Additionally, Kelce is set to join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, transitioning seamlessly from the football field to television.

Jason Kelce and his newly found retirement freedom

Kelce's retirement isn't just about business ventures and media appearances. He's also making an impact in unexpected ways. Ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, Kelce delighted a young fan by interacting with him.

Spotting the boy wearing his Eagles jersey, Kelce took the time to connect. He left the young fan thrilled, snapping a memorable photo together. Throughout the concert, Kelce engaged with fans and embraced the atmosphere. He even collected friendship bracelets, showcasing his down-to-earth nature amidst the excitement.

As Jason Kelce settles into retirement and explores new opportunities, his brother Travis Kelce continues to pursue success in the NFL. He is gearing up for the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs as they aim for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. The Kelce brothers' journeys continue to captivate. They are demonstrating their passion for football and their vibrant pursuits beyond the game.

