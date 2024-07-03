Watch: Jaylen Brown Rewards Fans Who Found His Lost NBA Championship Ring With Signed Ball, Jersey, and Courtside Tickets

Jaylen Brown has gotten his ring back. The Boston Celtics star shared a photo of it on X, expressing gratitude to the fans who found it.

During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Jaylen Brown emerged as the Celtics' hero, earning both the Eastern Conference Finals and Finals MVP awards as Boston secured its 18th NBA title.

Brown lost a diamond ring during his team's championship parade, sparking a massive search effort among Bostonians eager to assist. And who helped him find his ring? His fans. Guess, not all heroes wear capes!

Jaylen Brown offers 'big reward' to fans who helped find his lost championship ring

On June 22, Brown asked for help finding the ring he lost during Boston's NBA championship parade, promising a "big reward" for its return. With a $285.9 million deal — the second-largest on his team after Tatum's historic extension — Brown had plenty to offer the finders.

The reward turned out to be a pair of tickets to the Celtics' ring ceremony, as the 27-year-old wrote "I'll see you courtside" to the two fans who found it. Brown also shared a video on his Instagram story, showing him meeting the fans and giving them a signed basketball and a jersey.

The ring features the name of Brown's personal sportswear brand "7UICE."

Jaylen Brown silenced critics with the win

Brown was on fire during the Celtics' five-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks, earning the 2024 Finals MVP title for his performance, and helping Boston secure championship No. 18.

Doubts surrounded Brown after the Celtics awarded him a supermax extension worth $304 million over five years in July 2023, which was the largest contract in NBA history at that time.

He answered those doubts by making his third All-Star appearance during the 2023-24 season, shooting a career-high 49.9 percent from the field. Brown also excelled in the playoffs, averaging 23.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 51.6/32.7/66.0 shooting splits in 19 games.

The 2016 No. 3 overall pick also made one of Boston's most crucial shots of the playoffs, sinking a contested mid-range jumper to halt a Mavericks comeback in Game 3, giving the Celtics a decisive 3-0 series lead.

