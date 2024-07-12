WATCH: Jayson Tatum Awkwardly Avoids Jaylen Brown Snub Question Amid 2024 Paris Olympics Team USA Roster Controversy

Jayson Tatum is keeping his close focus on bringing another gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While being enquired about what it feels like playing without Jaylen Brown, Tatum swiftly dodged the question.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics has taken an unexpected turn. With the spotlight now shifting to the dynamics within the Boston Celtics' contingent, the roster seems to worry many more.

Jayson Tatum avoids Jaylen Brown's snub question

Amid the controversial decision to replace Kawhi Leonard with Derrick White, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum’s awkwardly avoiding the question on Jaylen Brown’s snub speaks for itself.

Tatum, who is part of the trio of Boston players representing Team USA, was approached by reporters for his take on the matter. When asked whether he had spoken to Brown about the issue, Tatum candidly revealed that he had not engaged in any discussions with his fellow Celtics star.

As the interrogation continued, Tatum appeared visibly uncomfortable, clearly attempting to navigate the subject with caution. "I mean, there’s so many guys that could, you know, take the last spot or whatever," Tatum awkwardly mused when pressed about his thoughts on Brown's absence from the national squad, adding, "So, yeah, it is."

Jayson Tatum shared his only regret over Celtics' NBA Finals win

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently secured his first NBA championship, cementing his status as a five-time NBA All-Star and dispelling any doubts about his capability to be a champion. However, amid the joy of victory, there is a lingering regret that dates back a couple of seasons.

Tatum, reflecting on his first NBA Finals appearance in 2022, recalled the heartache of falling to the Golden State Warriors in a 4-2 series loss that resulted in the Warriors' jubilant celebration on the Celtics' home court, the TD Garden.

This experience deeply impacted Tatum, influencing his aspirations to achieve redemption and win the championship on an opposing team's home turf, particularly the Dallas Mavericks.

In a candid sit-down interview with Sue Bird, Tatum expressed his poignant regret, admitting, "I would have preferred to win on the road, honestly. Just because I know what it felt like for somebody to win a championship on my home court, I wanted that get-back. I wanted to win in Dallas."

However, following the 2022 loss, Tatum, alongside his fellow All-Star teammate Jaylen Brown, channeled the disappointment into undeterred determination, propelling the Boston Celtics to a dominant playoff run and, ultimately, a resounding 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the Mavericks.

While the championship was secured at home, Tatum's wish to reverse the haunting memory of the Warriors' triumph remained unfulfilled.

