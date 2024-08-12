Watch: Jayson Tatum Celebrates Olympic Victory with Girlfriend Ella Mai and Their Newborn Baby

Jayson Tatum has plenty of reasons to celebrate. After Team USA’s men’s basketball secured a 98-87 victory over France at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Saturday, the Boston Celtics power forward appears to have celebrated another exciting milestone. In a celebratory photoshoot, Tatum, 26, posed with his family, including his mom, grandma, eldest son Jayson “Deuce” Tatum Jr., and his girlfriend, singer Ella Mai.

A video shared on social media shows the family taking pictures, with the “Boo’d Up” singer holding a baby. Although Tatum and Mai, 29, haven’t directly addressed the news, it’s clear that the baby was born recently, as fans noticed Mai with a baby bump back in June during the NBA Finals.

Tatum and Ella Mai are believed to have started dating around October 2020. Although they’ve been linked since then, they’ve kept their relationship relatively private, making their first public appearance together in July 2022. The couple has since been spotted at various events, including a wedding in September 2023.

It’s been an incredible year for Tatum. From landing the cover of NBA2K25, earning his second Olympic gold medal, signing a five-year, $314 million contract extension with the Celtics, to now welcoming his second baby, the blessings keep coming for him.

Jayson Tatum played a limited role in the 2024 games, appearing in only four of the U.S.’s six games and contributing two points, three rebounds, and one steal in 11 minutes during the gold medal game. Despite this, Tatum has repeatedly emphasized his love for the game. In an interview with ESPN, he stated that his experience in Paris won’t deter him from considering participation in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision based on emotions," Tatum said. "If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 — it’s four years from now, and I would need to take time and think about that. So, I'm not going to decide based on this experience or how I felt individually."

Now that the 2024 Olympics has concluded, Tatum has some time to spend with his growing family before the upcoming NBA season.

Tatum also has a son, Jayson "Deuce" Christopher Tatum Jr., born on December 6, 2017, during Tatum's rookie NBA season. He shares Deuce with his ex-girlfriend, Toriah Lachell. Deuce has become a beloved figure among Boston Celtics fans, often seen courtside and involved in team activities. Tatum frequently shares the close bond he has with Deuce, calling him his "best friend" and posting moments from their life together on social media. Deuce's presence adds a personal and meaningful dimension to Tatum's career as they grow up together.

