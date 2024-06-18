Watch: Jayson Tatum Drops Kanye West Quote During NBA Finals Postgame Celebration

After winning his first NBA title, Jayson Tatum had no intention of letting the critics get away with it. During a post-Game 5 celebration event in the 2024 NBA Finals, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics to an NBA-record 18 titles, the 26-year-old forward for the Celtics referenced Kanye West's 2005 Grammy Awards speech.

What did Tatum say?

Tatum said, “Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn’t win. I guess we’ll never know.” Following his victory for Best Rap Album with his debut album The College Dropout, West delivered the speech in February 2005.

What was the Kanye West speech?

West began by saying that it would take some time, "So you might as well prepare the music. I realized after my accident that the only thing certain in life is death. You should cherish each moment if you can participate in this game called Life."

He further added that many people wait until their moment has passed to realize how special it is. And then they have to tell those stories about "Al Bundy, like, "You remember when I..." However, this is my time and moment, made possible by the fans, the accident, God, Roc-A-Fella (Jay Z, Dame Dash, Gee), my mother, Rhymefest, and everyone else who has supported me."

He continued and finished by saying that he intends to celebrate. "I'm at the Grammys, baby, and I plan to celebrate by screaming and popping champagne whenever I get the chance. I am aware that everyone posed the question to me. What, Kanye? they wanted to know. I'm sure he's going to go bonkers and do something absurd," shared Kanye adding that everybody wants to know what he would have done if he didn’t win. "I guess we’ll never know," a witty Kanye concluded.

Tatum’s best performance of the series

Tatum had his best game of the five-game series in the Celtics' 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. He finished with 31 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. NBA Finals MVP candidate Brown finished with 21 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday both contributed double-digit point totals.

