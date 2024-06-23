WATCH: Jimmy Butler Joins Ryan Garcia, Neymar and Dan Bilzerian for ‘Greatest Event in Poker History’ at Hustler Casino

Miami Heat's star forward Jimmy Butler sat with American boxing sensation Ryan Garcia, and Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr. recently at the HUSTLER Casino in Los Angeles for what was termed as the "greatest event in poker history."

Having been seen with Neymar a couple of times earlier, Butler got to sit next to Garcia as the game of poker proceeded. He is currently enjoying his time off the basketball court after his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jimmy Butler joins Ryan Garcia, Neymar, and Dan Bilzerian for a poker game in LA

This star-studded poker game was broadcasted live on the Hustler Casino livestream, drawing attention from fans around the world. Joining this trio of world-class athletes were renowned personalities such as professional streamer Ninja, Chris Eubank Jr., Jon Vlogs, and the infamous Dan Bilzerian, making it an eclectic mix of talent at the table.

The event proved to be a great hit for Ninja as the live spectators were on surge throughout the match. Sharing a few snaps of the event, the Hustler Casino Live posted when Brazilian star footballer Neymar joined in.

“The greatest event in poker history is happening right now!! And @neymarjr is here!!,” the caption read.

Amidst the high-stakes poker action, Ryan Garcia, who recently faced a one-year suspension due to a positive PED test, made his first public appearance since the news broke. The young boxer, eager to re-enter the ring, took the opportunity to challenge Devin Haney publicly, reigniting their rivalry from their previous encounter.

Additionally, Neymar's presence added charm to the game, as the football icon, recovering from a knee injury, showcased his competitive edge at the poker table.

Jimmy Butler’s trade rumor might be a reality

Jimmy Butler finds himself at the center of swirling trade rumors this offseason. Despite his pivotal role in leading the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in recent years, financial considerations have placed his future with the team in doubt. Butler is seeking a lucrative two-year max extension, but concerns about his age and injury history have given the Heat pause.

Pat Riley, the Heat's president, earlier highlighted the importance of having a reliable player who can be available every night, hinting at the dilemma facing the organization.

While financial factors play a significant role in the trade discussions involving Butler, there are also valid basketball reasons to consider a potential trade. The Heat have not been able to make a deep playoff run in the past two seasons, and there is a sense of urgency to reshape the roster for long-term success.

Trading Butler could provide the team with valuable assets to rebuild around rising star Bam Adebayo and make a comeback in the competitive Eastern Conference. However, parting ways with a player of Butler's caliber would mark a departure from the Heat's historical reluctance to trade away star players, presenting a challenging decision for the organization.

