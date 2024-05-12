WATCH: Joaquin Buckley Hugs WWE Legend Randy Orton After Winning at UFC Fight Night Lewis Vs Nascimento

Joaquin Buckley faced Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Derrick Lewis vs Nascimento Rodrigo. Joaquin Buckley extended his winning streak to 19, after judges scored the match in favor of him, and he was announced the winner against Nursulton Ruziboev.

After his fight, Joaquin Buckley went out of the ring and hugged former 14-times WWE champion legend Randy Orton, who was in attendance watching the show alongside his wife, Kim Orton.

UFC and WWE are now a part of the same parent company, TKO Group Holding, and in the last couple of months, a lot of WWE and UFC superstars have seen attention to each other's shows.

Even Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor on an episode of Monday Night Raw before their fight was announced.

Recently, at a UFC Fight Night post-fight presser, Dana White was asked what his reaction would be if a UFC fighter wanted to step inside the squared circle to compete in WWE.

Dana White expressed that he doesn't have any problem if a UFC fighter wants to step inside the WWE ring. Dana White even revealed essential details about the schedule of UFC, Powerslap, and WWE.

White said, "You're gonna see Friday, Power Slap. Saturday, UFC. And Sunday, WWE. You'll start seeing that stuff, too."

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs Nascimento Rodrigo Full Results

1. Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

- Weight Class: Heavyweight

- Win: Derrick Lewis

- Result: KO

2. Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

- Weight Class: Welterweight

- Win: Joaquin Buckley

- Result: Decision

3. Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

- Weight Class: Light Heavyweight

- Win: Alonzo Menifield

- Result: KO

4. Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki

- Weight Class: Lightweight

- Win: Diego Ferreira

- Result: KO

5. Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

- Weight Class: Featherweight

- Win: Alex Caceres

- Result: Decision

6. Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

- Weight Class: Heavyweight

- Win: Waldo Cortes-Acosta

- Result: Decision

