Watch: Joe Biden Hilariously Steps Into NFL Players’ Shoes as He Fake Tries to Catch Pass in Chiefs’ Gears

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House again, for the second time, to celebrate winning their second Super Bowl in a row. They brought a new gift for President Joe Biden—a Chiefs helmet.

Last year, they gave Biden a jersey with the number 46, but this time, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid gave him a helmet. The President tried to put it on right away but struggled a bit because his sunglasses were in the way.

"It was cool to see him put the helmet on," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "We didn’t expect that."

Coach Andy Reid thought Biden might be the first president to wear an NFL helmet.

“You all witnessed it. It’s history being made,” Reid said, with Mahomes by his side.

Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their third Super Bowl win at the White House

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl win in five years. Sadly, they couldn’t uphold the tradition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they won the Super Bowl that year.

During last year's visit, tight end Travis Kelce nearly caused a stir at the podium. Mahomes had to step in quickly. This year, with Kelce more famous from dating pop star Taylor Swift, Biden invited him to speak early.

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," Kelce said. "I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I got up here I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot."

Biden called Mahomes the “comeback king, not kid.” He talked about how he watched the game from Marine One, the presidential helicopter, en route to the White House.

The Chiefs had beaten the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February. They had defeated the Philadelphia Eagles the previous year.

They have now won three Super Bowls in the last five years.

Biden compared the Chiefs' efforts to his re-election campaign

"At last year's Super Bowl celebration, I said this team was building a dynasty, which means everyone's coming to you," Biden said. "After starting this season red hot, you all had your share of struggles. And when the doublers questioned if you could pull it off again, believe me, I know what that feels like."

“This team is exceptional,” the president added. He also said the country needs to “do more to stop the tragic shootings before they happen.”

