WATCH: Joe Mazzulla Jumps Off The Duck Boat Roof To Celebrate Wildly with Celtics Fans, Despite The Meniscus Injury

The Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship and after a 16-year drought, the city of Boston witnessed the Celtics championship parade. The parade ignited a jubilant celebration throughout the city and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was easily one of the highlights of the parade.

Despite suffering from a torn meniscus, Mazzulla jumped off the bus to celebrate enthusiastically with the Celtics fans.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is suffering from a torn meniscus for a while and he will probably get a surgery soon but that wasn't going to stop him from having wild celebrations in the Celtics championship parade. Mazzulla epitomized the spirit of celebration by jumping off a duck boat roof to join in the festivities with fans.

Mazzulla's energetic display became one of the highlights of the parade, demonstrating his unbridled enthusiasm despite his injury. The charismatic coach's antics were loved by all the Celtics fans, culminating in the official proclamation of "Joe Mazzulla Day'' by the governor of his native Rhode Island.

Mazzulla signs basketball for a fan in the parade —

Veteran Celtics player Al Horford ended his 186-game playoff drought without a championship in style. Horford celebrated with flair, wearing a "Drunk Tom Brady" t-shirt.

The legendary quarterback had some hilarious intoxicated celebrations after winning the Super Bowl in 2021, and Horford gave a lighthearted nod to Brady's iconic moment.

Sam Hauser's comedic moment

During the parade, Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser found himself in an amusing mishap as he was caught in an "oops" moment. Clearly enjoying the parade in a celebratory spirit, Hauser seemed to be completely intoxicated as he inadvertently vomited into a bucket—a candid and humorous incident that added a touch of unexpected hilarity to the parade proceedings.

Jaylen Brown's new WNBA girlfriend

During the Boston Celtics' championship parade, Jaylen Brown was seen alongside Chicao Sky’s Kyrse Gondrezick, sparking speculation about a possible romance between them.

Observant basketball enthusiasts noted they shared a duck boat ride from TD Garden through the bustling streets, celebrating their title victory with the city of Boston.

So overall, the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA championship parade was a spectacle filled with unforgettable moments that showcased the team's joy and camaraderie with their fans.

