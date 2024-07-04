WATCH: Joe Rogan Breaks Down in Tears While Talking About His Late Grandparents

Joe Rogan was pained to see his grandparents leave the Earth forever. The UFC color commentator is well known for being unfiltered. Rogan discusses a host of topics on his podcast and is not afraid to express his emotions. Earlier, commentating on the historic UFC 300 PPV, the fighting realm saw a teary-eyed Rogan.

Rogan has been with the Dana White-led promotion since its inception. And walking down 30 years together felt surreal. Unable to control his emotions, Rogan let the tears roll down his cheeks while UFC 300 went underway. Well, Rogan’s emotions once again got the better of him. This time, he was found mourning for his family.

Joe Rogan misses his grandparents

Joe Rogan recently hosted renowned journalist Sebastian Junger. The latter was promoting his latest book, ‘In My Time of Dying,' when things turned serious. Navigating through a series of topics, a teary-eyed Rogan remembered the final days of his grandparents.

Reflecting on his experience, Rogan stated, “He was old and she was old; they were dying and I knew she was going to die probably quicker than him and it was this transition in my life from me going forth on this great adventure to seeing this man that I loved. It's darkness."

Rogan further elaborated that he was very close to his grandparents. While struggling to get established, Rogan moved to his grandparents’ house when he was 23. Soon after this, his grandmother was diagnosed with an aneurysm.

But fortunately, she lived for 12 more years while the doctors gave her a 72-hour timeline. Well, this was not the only instance of Rogan mentioning his family. He once mentioned his wife and daughters on his podcast.

Joe Rogan reflects on death penalty, daughters and wife

In an April episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, the UFC color commentator hosted David Holthouse. While speaking about the death penalty, Rogan stated that he had hosted several falsely accused people who were on death row. This is where Rogan mentioned his daughters. He stated that his daughters were against the death penalty unless the authorities were sure about the wrongdoings of the victims.

Moving on, Rogan then spoke about his wife, Jessica Ditzel. Rogan stated that she did not spare any mercy when it came to child molesters. Ditzel was pretty hellbent on giving the death penalty to such criminals. Well, we all know Rogan as an exciting UFC commentator. But incidents like these show that he is also an out-and-out family man.

