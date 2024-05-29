Watch: Joe Rogan Stunned by Martial Arts Legend Who Dumped USD 1 Million Cash on His Desk During JRE Appearance

BJJ legend Craig Jones did something remarkable in his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Jones is one of the most decorated BJJ practitioners of all time.

He is a long-time black belt and a two-time ADCC silver medalist. ADCC is considered the holy grail of BJJ competitions. Jones, however, will be holding an invitational BJJ tournament on August 16 and 17. The dates clash directly with this year’s ADCC schedule.

Craig Jones shows off invitational tournament’s prize money to Joe Rogan

Craig Jones is holding the invitational BJJ tournament for a special cause. He described the event on the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) website: “A nonprofit dedicated to elevating sport and athlete compensation, while simultaneously raising money for charitable causes.“

To simply sum it up, Jones wants the ADCC to increase their prize money. Hence, he is holding the event so that ADCC raises the stakes. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is one of the participants in the competition. Jones will also be taking on female MMA fighter Gabi Garcia in a stellar crossover contest.

Jones proved that he had already secured the prize money for the competition. A whopping USD 1 million will be on the line in two different weight classes. Winners of a weight class above 80 KG and one below will receive a million dollars each. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones stacked up the USD 1 million on Rogan’s table to prove his point. It left the UFC color commentator stunned. He said (via MMA Mania): “I’ve never seen a million dollars in one place! I’ve never even seen a million dollar check.”

Craig Jones confirms Joe Rogan he’ll be fighting Gabi Garcia

Gabi Garcia is an undefeated female MMA fighter. She’s also a grappling legend and happens to be a physical specimen. Garcia is 6’4” tall and weighs around 250 lbs. When asked by Joe Rogan whether he’ll actually be fighting Garcia, Jones said (via Essentially Sports): “Now we’re talking the most decorated female athlete of all time, Gabi Garcia, has put pen to paper to face me on my own event. A 100% gonna happen. We booked it, we signed this contract earlier. So like, I mean, I had to do a lot of things to get it done, you know?”

Advertisement

Jones further said that the fight is set to be a spectacle for the fans. He also claimed that he won’t train for the event. Making a hilarious reference, he said: “I won’t train that hard. I’m happy she’s doing it though. Oh, it took a long time. We’ve been talking about this for two and a half years. Feels like an arranged marriage or something.“

Competitors like Nicky Ryan, Mason Fowler, Nicky Rodriguez, and more will also take part in the unique upcoming event. It’s certainly one for the BJJ fanatics to keep an eye on.