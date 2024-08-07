Watch: Joel Embiid and Snoop Dogg Leave Fans in Splits With Hilarious DX Crotch Chop Celebration During USA vs Brazil

Team USA big man Joel Embiid and Snoop Dogg created a memorable moment filled with humor and bravado during the intense quarter-final game between Team USA and Brazil. With a little over two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Embiid went up for a putback attempt, drawing a foul, and converting it into a three-point play.

True to his charismatic and playful persona, Embiid didn't miss the opportunity to assert his dominance with his signature gesture, the DX Chop, a move that has become synonymous with his on-court persona.

As the crowd erupted in laughter and amazement, it was not just Embiid who exuded confidence and showmanship. Rapper Snoop Dogg, who's having a good time in Paris, joined in the fun by mimicking the DX Chop alongside Embiid.

However, despite facing jeers from the French crowd for his decision to pass on joining their national team, Joel Embiid remained unfazed during Team USA's dominating quarterfinal victory over Brazil.

Embiid's performance was crucial for the team as he displayed a balanced mix of interior and perimeter scoring, leaving Brazil helpless in dealing with his skills on the court.

Embiid's presence was felt from the start as he put in an impressive performance, contributing 14 points and seven rebounds in just 12 minutes of play during the first half. His impact on the game was undeniable, with his effective play both offensively and defensively setting the tone for Team USA's victory.

Despite a minor ankle turn that led him to sit out the second half as a precaution, Embiid's energy and enthusiasm reverberated throughout the team, providing a much-needed boost in the pivotal match.

With the win against Brazil, Team USA is now just two victories away from securing a fifth consecutive gold medal, setting up a highly anticipated semifinal showdown with Serbia.

Although, this was not the only time when Joel Embiid enjoyed throwing out his favorite celebration.

Embiid found himself in hot water last year due to his infamous ‘Suck It’ celebration, leading to a $35,000 fine from the NBA following his antics against the Portland Trail Blazers. The move drew disapproval from the league, marking the second time this season that Embiid has been penalized for the same act.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when WWE legend Triple H humorously extended an invitation to Embiid, suggesting that WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia would be the perfect venue for such exuberant displays.

