Watch: Joel Embiid Plays Keepie Uppies with Anthony Davis as The Duo Show Off Soccer Skills Post Team USA Practice

While Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis are phenomenal basketball players, there's no doubt in that, but it turns out, they also seem to have a knack for soccer. After a Team USA practice, Embiid and Davis had some fun kicking a soccer ball around. Embiid quickly took the ball, juggling it, and attempted an 'around-the-world' trick.

Embiid is a huge soccer fan, frequently tweeting about games, especially those involving his favorite team, Real Madrid. Soccer is the main sport in his home country of Cameroon, inspired by legendary players like Samuel Eto'o and Roger Milla.

Anthony Davis is one of the most talented athletes in the NBA. While he hasn't shown a love for soccer before, it's not surprising he could kick the ball so naturally.

READ MORE: WATCH: Joel Embiid Joins UEFA Champions League Final Host Panel as Real Madrid Wins 15th Title

Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis show off soccer skills after Team USA practice

In a video shared by the NBA's official Instagram account, Embiid juggled the soccer ball while Davis watched with a huge smile. After a few juggles, Embiid attempted some tricks, but the ball ended up hitting Davis. Laughing, Davis teased that Embiid dropped the ball, while Embiid playfully blamed Davis for getting in the way.

Advertisement

Since his injury, Embiid hasn’t been seen doing such tricks, but this video proves he hasn’t lost his touch.

Team USA, as usual, is the expected favorite to dominate in Paris, but the recent game against South Sudan has pointed towards some problems. Despite the win, Team USA’s game vs South Sudan highlighted some key weaknesses.

Coach Steve Kerr admitted in a post game interview, "I didn't prepare my team well enough for the challenge that South Sudan would pose." The team lost focus, and LeBron James had to make a game-winning lay-up to secure the victory.

Next up, Joel Embiid and Team USA are going to face Germany on Monday in London for their final exhibition game before the Olympics.

LeBron James beats Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis in free throw competition during Team USA practice

After their fun soccer time, LeBron James outperformed Embiid and Davis in a free throw contest during a Team USA practice session. LeBron is not the best free-throw shooter. But did that stop the GOAT from beating Embiid and Davis in Team USA's practice session? Absolutely not!

Advertisement

The contest had simple rules: make the free throw without the ball touching the rim. Both Embiid and Haliburton tried shooting with their left hand but missed. Davis used his usual form, but the ball hit the backboard before going in.

In the end, only James made the perfect swish.