WATCH: John Cena Features In New Retro-Themed Commercial; Rocks 'Gnarly Fanny Pack

Given John Cena's fame as one of the most recognized personalities, he gets the opportunity to do different commercials and promote different brands. Apart from his success as one of the renowned WWE Superstars, his recent accomplishments in Hollywood have taken his mainstream popularity to an extraordinary height.

Recently, the former WWE Champion appeared in a commercial for a protein bar brand. Wearing a tank top, shorts, and a cool-looking Gnarly fanny pack, John Cena's latest ad has a retro vibe.

John Cena makes appearance in new retro themed commercial

The commercial begins with John Cena doing bicep curls on a bench. After dropping the weights on the floor, the Bumblebee star introduces himself saying, "I am John Cena,” and informs that he with the brand “are gonna help you flex... flex."

The WWE Superstar further talks about the brand and divulges its details. He shares how the brand helped him and will help users ‘flex big’. In a move straight out of Hulk Hogan's textbook, John Cena ended the commercial by ripping his shirt off.

Watch the commercial: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7MKXE2g10P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

John Cena's fitness helps to promote fitness products

Prior to signing up to be a professional wrestler, John Cena was a bodybuilder. He competed in a handful of bodybuilding shows. His muscular physique was an asset, helping him get a WWE contract.

Throughout the tenure of his full-time WWE career, John Cena maintained an impressive physique, which contributed to his performances in the ring. In addition to his motto, Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, he inspired youngsters with his herculean strength and muscular physique.

Despite losing muscle mass from his wrestling fans, John Cena is still ranked among the fittest people in Hollywood today, and it is a natural fit for him to promote a protein bar brand.

Meanwhile, John Cena's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 40, where he returned as one of the saviors -of Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. His return date to the squared circle of WWE is unknown at the moment, but SummerSlam 2024 can be a viable option.

