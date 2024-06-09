WATCH: Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s Awkward Interaction Ahead of Former’s UFC 285 Fight Against Ciryl Gane

Former rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier shared an awkward phone call ahead of UFC 285. Jones headlined the card against Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title, winning via first-round submission.

Jones and Cormier, on the other hand, are two of the fiercest rivals in UFC history. They fought twice, with Jones winning the first contest via decision. He also won the second fight via KO but it was later turned into a no-contest.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s phone call exchange

Jon Jones can be seen having a phone call with commentator Jon Anik ahead of UFC 285. Daniel Cormier was present in the room at that time. Jones asked DC how he was and the duo had a short conversation.

While they had good words for each other, Cormier’s reactions were awkward to some extent. Jones asked, "DC I had a question for you. How are you doin’ man? How’s life?"

Cormier replied that it was going well. Jones responded, saying, "I just want to say Daniel, I’m super proud of the life has turned out for you, man. I think it’s awesome. Congratulations on everything you have got going."

Cormier returned the praise, saying, "And your development seems to be going great too and that’s very encouraging. A lot of people look up to you so make sure you continue to do that."

Advertisement

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history. The duo had real bad blood. Hence, it might have been difficult for Cormier to get too comfortable despite having good words for his former arch-rival.

Daniel Cormier has warned Jon Jones about fighting Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones’ next fight is set to take place against Stipe Miocic. The consensus is that it’s an easy fight for Miocic. Many have pointed out Miocic’s age (41) and his three-year octagon hiatus as detrimental factors.

Cormier, who fought Miocic thrice, has now shared his take on the fight. He has warned Jones against taking Miocic lightly.

On his YouTube, the former two-division champion said, “He said Stipe is old — sounds like Jon Jones is wanting to fight the highest grossing fight with the least amount of risk. But I will warn you this, don’t overlook Stipe Miocic. He is a f*cking killer, and if you overlook him, he will put you out.”

Advertisement

Cormier added, “He’s just that good. 42, 35, 31, 38 [years old], don’t matter. Miocic is going to show up. It’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

Jon Jones was initially set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, he suffered a pectoral injury. Jones’ return date remains unknown.