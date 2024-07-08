WATCH: Jorge Masvidal Almost Gets Into Another Fight, Moments After Nate Diaz Loss

Jorge Masvidal seemed to be quite high on energy even after his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz. The former rivals from the UFC went on one-on-one this Sunday for the first time inside a squared circle. Coming into the bout, Masvidal was looking to maintain his 100% win record against Nate Diaz. On the flip side, Diaz wanted to avenge his KO loss at UFC 244.

After a total of 1394 punches were dealt, the judges' scorecards arrived. The 98-92, 95-95, 97-93 in favor of Nate Diaz meant his revenge was complete. However, Masvidal did not seem to be quite satisfied with the results. In fact, he almost immediately got into an altercation that could have gone haywire if not interrupted.

Is Jorge Masvidal eyeing a second fight already?

Jorge Masvidal was the first-ever BMF champion of the UFC. Following his loss to Diaz, it seemed Masvidal’s inner BMF took over. ‘Gamebred’ was spotted interacting with the Fanmio presenter, Brian Campbell. Everything looked under control as Masvidal was looking back at what went wrong in the fight. Suddenly, the former UFC BMF spotted some members of Nate Diaz’s team and that’s where he lost control.

Overcome by anger, Masvidal instantly attempted to get into a physical altercation with Nate Diaz’s team. Fortunately, the authorities intervened immediately, separating both parties from escalating the situation further.

But this was not the only instance of Masvidal getting involved with Nate Diaz’s team. Last month, during a promotional presser, members from both camps got into a heavy scuffle that left a sour taste in the minds of everyone attending the meeting. Meanwhile, even after losing, Jorge Masvidal thinks that the judges have made a mistake.

Jorge Masvidal calls out for a trilogy fight

The scorecards are for everyone to see and the explanation is clear. Yet, Jorge Masvidal is not convinced. ‘Gamebred’ still thinks that he was the better man on Sunday and that the judges were misguided.

Speaking after his loss, Masvidal stated that video replays will clarify about Masvidal putting in more significant strikes than Nate Diaz.

And this was not all. With the rivalry tied at 1-1, Masvidal wants a trilogy fight to settle the case once and for all. Masvidal stated, “Win or lose, we're gonna do it again. We're 1-1, so we'll run it back."

However, Nate Diaz has shown interest in going back to UFC. Thus, with contrasting views coming from the duo, it will be interesting to see which way the rivalry goes.