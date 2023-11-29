Watch: Josh Giddey gets loudly booed by Timberwolves fans every time he touches the ball amid police enquiry

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Minnesota Timberwolves fans passionately booed Josh Giddey, an Oklahoma City Thunder player, during a match at the Target Center.

The fans' reaction appears to stem from social media accusations about Giddey's inappropriate involvement with a minor. Both the Newport (California) police department and the NBA presently scrutinize these allegations.

When asked about the TMZ report before Tuesday night's NBA In-Season Tournament game, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault refrained from shedding any light on the subject.

"I'm not going to comment on anything related to Josh's off-court activities," he stated.

In the game's first half, Minnesota fans bombarded Giddey with loud boos each time he received or dribbled the ball.

It's a stark contrast to the positive applause he received at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on Saturday.

Every time Giddey got a hold of the ball during the game, he faced the booing. The incident has sparked a controversy and resulted in negative feedback from opposing fans for Giddey.

In response to the issue, both the player and his team have remained mostly silent, with the NBA undertaking its inquiry into the matter.

Despite the controversy, Giddey ended the match with 10 points, making 4 out of 10 shots and contributing six rebounds.

ALSO READ: Why is Mark Cuban selling the Dallas Mavericks after quitting Shark Tank and how much did he pay for the team?

Police investigate alleged relationship between NBA's Josh Giddey and Livv Cook

The Newport Beach police are currently investigating NBA player Josh Giddey, following allegations of inappropriate involvement with a minor that emerged on social media. Authorities validated these claims on Tuesday.

While few details have been disclosed about the ongoing investigation, Sgt. Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed that they're investigating a possible crime involving a minor.

This police investigation follows the NBA's disclosure on Friday, stating they have initiated their investigation into the allegations of Giddey's relationship with a minor.

ALSO READ: Weet-Bix removes Josh Giddey from social media after Liv Cook dating scandal but the reason will surprise you