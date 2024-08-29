Watch: Jrue Holiday Names Biggest Trash Talker on Team USA at 2024 Olympics With No Hesitation in Hilarious Video

As the United States men's basketball team dominated the competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, grabbing the gold medal, one name stood out as the biggest trash talker within the star-studded squad was Anthony Edwards. Jrue Holiday, a key player on the team, did not hesitate in naming the young talent as the primary purveyor of trash talk during the intense competition in France.

In a recent interview, Jrue Holiday emphatically stated, "Anthony Edwards, 100 percent, 100 percent," when asked about the biggest trash talker on the team. He further added, "He's a great player, and you'll see him trash-talking for a very, very long time."

What makes this revelation intriguing is the fact that the team was comprised of established veterans and future Hall of Famers, including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. The presence of these basketball giants could have easily overshadowed any youthful exuberance, yet it was Edwards who made his presence felt in the verbal sparring that often accompanies high-stakes competitions.

At 23 years old, Edwards displayed a level of confidence and competitiveness that set him apart. This was not his first foray into unfiltered expression on the court. Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, he gained attention for his unabashed trash-talking, particularly during the playoffs when he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals.

Notably, he engaged in spirited exchanges with none other than Kevin Durant during the series against the Phoenix Suns, a display that earned him both respect and recognition from his peers.

Kevin Durant, acknowledging Edwards' approach, expressed his admiration, stating, "I respect that. Players who come out there and they say something, they're going to prove it. That's what he did in that series. He played his ass off."

Edwards carried this same tenacity to the Paris Olympics, making a significant impact off the bench for the US team. Throughout the tournament, he displayed his scoring prowess, averaging 12.8 points per game and notably delivering a standout performance with 26 points in a crucial victory over Puerto Rico.

Not only did this highlight his individual talent, but it also positioned him as the youngest player to score 20 or more points in an Olympic game since 2008.

The ability to back up his words with on-court performances reinforces the authenticity of Edwards' approach to the game. It aligns with Durant's assessment that players who talk the talk must also walk the walk, a quality Edwards unmistakably possesses.

