WATCH: Kai Cenat Destroys Setup Before Shutting Down Stream After Losing in College Football 25 to Ray

College Football 25 may not be officially launched until Friday, but those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle started playing as early as 1 p.m. PT or 4 p.m. ET Monday. This game began to generate hype and mayhem around the same time when Kai Cenat, two-time streamer of the year, went nuts after losing the game with his friend. He lost his calm and destroyed the setup and controller in rage.

Kai Cenet wrecks the setup after losing

The much-anticipated college football video game debuted on Monday. Gamers who purchased the game's premium edition could play it early. Cenat, who has 12.2 million Twitch followers, hurried to purchase the game and played it with his friend Ray.

Ray played at the University of Georgia, while the star streamer attended the University of Colorado. Unfortunately for the two-time streamer of the year, things didn't go his way. While it was a competitive game through three quarters, Kai was only down by a score, and Ray expanded his lead to 30 at the final whistle.

During the contest, Kai threw a terrible interception, prompting Ray to exclaim, "Catch that sh**!"

Cenat began by banging his controller twice and throwing it. He then grabbed Ray's controller and threw it in fury. Kai extinguished his wrath by kicking his desk and knocking over his camera.

It's yet another viral moment for the renowned streamer. Since he began generating videos in 2018, the 22-year-old has grown in popularity. He partnered with Nike earlier this year, becoming the first streamer to join the Swoosh family.

Streamers getting early access to College Football 25

EA's college football video game series is set to return this week with EA Sports College Football 25, more than ten years after its last release. The game officially opens on July 19, but there are other ways to play it sooner, and while July 16 has been referred to as the early access day, you may begin playing now, on July 15.

On July 16, players who purchase the game's deluxe edition ($100) will be able to begin playing it in its entirety. This is pretty standard procedure for EA, as it frequently allows those who pay more to play its games several days early. In addition to numerous more packs for Ultimate Team, the deluxe edition also includes 4,600 points for the mode.