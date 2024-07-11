Watch: Kevin Durant Has Hilarious Reaction to IShowSpeed Asking Him to Recreate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic Suiii Celebration

In a recent encounter between basketball icon Kevin Durant and popular YouTube personality IShowSpeed, fans witnessed a hilarious banter. Speed, who is leaving no stone unturned to spread his popularity around every sport, especially basketball, got an unforeseen refusal from KD.

A video recently went viral where IShowSpeed could be seen getting refused as he asked the NBA star Kevin Durant to do Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Suii celebration. The interaction occurred during a friendly 1v1 basketball game on the set of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where Durant showcased his skills to emerge victorious over the YouTube content creator.

In a light-hearted exchange, IShowSpeed playfully suggested Durant imitate Ronaldo's iconic move, only to face a firm rejection from the NBA star, who bluntly expressed, "Hell nah I am not doing that!"

Known for his online presence and engaging with a wide array of celebrities beyond the basketball realm, Kevin Durant's refusal to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration upset IShowSpeed. However, he showed no signs of slowing down his overenthusiastic energy as he kept on poking Durant with his humorous takes throughout the show.

Kevin Durant says no to IShowSpeed’s dating advice

Kevin Durant recently showcased his comedic side on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast, where he hilariously shut down IShowSpeed's attempt to be his wingman. Also known as Darren Watkins Jr., IShowSpeed approached Durant with the idea of teaming up as a wingman, but Durant wasn't interested.

Hilarious enough, Durnat got agitated with Speed’s advice and at one point he said, “Stop giving me advice on women.” In the lively exchange, Durant made it clear that he wouldn't bring any women around IShowSpeed, leading to humorous banter between the two.

Additionally, KD seemed in a full-on roast mode for Speed as he went on to commit that he’s not risking bringing any women near the YouTuber. Durant jokingly said, ”I would not bring any women around you.”

[Timestamp: 10:26]

During the podcast, the interaction between Kevin Durant and IShowSpeed regarding women continued, with Speed attempting to give Durant dating advice, only to be playfully roasted by Durant in return. Their exchange was filled with witty comebacks and good-natured banter, showcasing a humorous dynamic between the two.

