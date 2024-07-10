Watch: Kevin Durant Reveals if He’s Distracted by Celebrity ‘Baddies’ in the Stands During Games

It appears that Kevin Durant is free to keep an eye out for the "baddies" who show up to his games because he is single. Following the announcement of his partnership with Prime Hydration, KD was asked if the fans distract him from the game on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where Paul is the founder of the energy drink company.

Durant said that he was never sidetracked by the fans at his games during a conversation with Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and Darren Jason Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed. The two-time champion did, however, openly acknowledge that he would accept the presence of some "baddies" and celebrities.

What did Kevin Durant say?

Logan Paul asked, “KD, when celebs come into your game, are you ever distracted by people in the stands? Even just hecklers, people f**king with you.”

Durant said, “I won’t say distracted, but I do acknowledge them sometimes, especially if there are baddies in the stands, for sure. If it’s celebs on the floor, you want to see who it is.”

KD first acknowledged that he had seen internet celebrity Corinna Kopf a few times during the games and at a Drake concert. The forward for the Phoenix Suns also disclosed that he is a fan of Rihanna. The Slim Reaper ended by restating his intention to always pursue “baddies.”

“When Rihanna walks in, it’s hard not to notice her. Just all the baddies, bro.”

The 35-year-old power forward and IShowSpeed then engaged in lighthearted conversation. Regarding the subject of celebrities, the YouTuber inquired as to whether Durant would become ecstatic upon seeing him in the stands. To which KD savagely replied: “No, I wouldn’t even know you there.”

KD is still pursuing his first NBA title after leaving the Golden State Warriors

In case you were wondering, we now know the true cause of Durant's exceptional play. The 6' 11" athlete isn't seeking recognition or a spot in the top 10 all-time rankings. KD is trying his hardest to impress the attractive women who come to his games, as his response implies.

All jokes aside, Durant is among the league's most entertaining players. The 2023–2024 season saw the Slim Reaper repeatedly astound his fans with game averages of an astounding 27 points and 6.6 rebounds, even at the age of 35 (per Basketball Reference). However, his search for another NBA title continues, as the Suns didn’t win the title last season and were knocked out of the playoffs very early.

