Watch: Kevin Durant Shoots a Three After LeBron James Orders Him to, Before Team Huddle

Team USA versus Australia wrapped up well for the Americans, but the journey was far from easy. Amid this tough battle, fans got to see a touching moment between two of the NBA’s greatest veterans.

During a team huddle, LeBron thought it would be fun to ask KD to make a shot. Without missing a beat, the veteran turned and made it happen. Just like that.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant's wholesome banter was a recipe for a hearty chuckle

LeBron shared the moment on Instagram, originally posted by SportsCenter, with the caption, "Gotta get up one for sure, @easymoneysniper! Ayyeeeee (ROFL emoji)." Durant responded to the 4x champion’s story with one of his own.

"I got u 6…" Anyone reading this would find it hard to believe this team lacks chemistry. Here’s the video both LeBron and KD shared.

As shown in the video, teammates couldn't stop laughing when LeBron asked KD to 'get one up'. KD followed LeBron's instructions perfectly and then high-fived teammate Devin Booker. Steph Curry laughed along with the others in the background.

Kevin Durant’s take on LeBron James

Likely for the last time, LeBron James hopes to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Having previously won gold medals and being one of the game’s most respected players, he has naturally taken on the leadership role in a star-studded lineup that includes other greats like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

An anonymous player poll by The Athletic named James the team’s best overall player. Entering his 22nd season—an extraordinary number—James continues to excel and lead other veterans.

Durant shared his thoughts on why James is such an effective leader for Team USA and what it says about his status as one of the greatest players ever during an interview on the Today Show, "It’s just the enthusiasm and the energy he has for the game is just contagious. And the more you’re around him as a teammate, you can see why he’s considered the best player to ever play."

Durant has always shown great respect for James throughout his career. Each has had moments to shine and win against the other, and they are undeniably two of the best players of their generation and of all time.

It’s heartwarming to see these two seasoned superstars bond with Team USA in what is likely their final stint with the national team. James has already said he won't compete in 2028, and Durant will be 39 at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

