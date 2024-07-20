Watch: Kevin Durant Sweats Out at Team USA Practice With Anthony Edwards First Time After Calf Injury

Kevin Durant recently returned to Team USA’s practice after recovering from a calf injury. What seemed to be a joyous moment for the American fans, the Phoenix Suns star was seen sweating it out alongside Anthony Edwards.

Coming off of a calf injury that kept him away from the initial exhibition matches, KD showed all positive signs of rolling back to the squad. This practice session marks Durant's preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics as he hints at a strong comeback for Team USA.

Kevin Durant works out with Anthony Edwards after Calf injury

During the intense practice session, Kevin Durant was seen working out along with Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ star guard, who has been promising so far during the Team USA’s outing, Edwards was captured shooting perfect jumpers around the three-point line.

Earlier, Team USA's journey to the Olympics was met with both anticipation and concern as they prepared to defend their basketball crown. The absence of Kevin Durant, the all-time leading scorer for the national team, due to a calf injury, sparked worry among fans.

Durant's injury, sustained during a training camp, left a void in the team's lineup, but his return to practice signals a potential comeback just in time for the Olympics. With the opening game against Serbia looming on July 28th, Durant's progress has become a focal point of attention for fans, coaches, and teammates.

Kevin Durant expressed optimism on calf injury recovery

The 2019–2020 NBA season saw Durant sidelined due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained during the NBA Finals. His latest calf injury raised concerns about his fitness, particularly given his crucial role in Team USA's quest for gold.

Speaking to reporters in London, Durant expressed optimism about his recovery, stating, "I’ve seen progress every day. It’s one of those things. Just got to monitor it every day. I’ll see how I feel after I do certain exercises. My thing is to keep running and see what happens."

His determination and cautious approach to rehabilitation indicate a strong desire to return to top form for the Olympic tournament.

The significance of Durant's potential return cannot be overstated. With 435 points to his name, he holds the record for the most points scored by a Team USA player at the Olympics, surpassing the legendary Carmelo Anthony. His scoring prowess and leadership on the court are vital components that Team USA sorely missed in his absence.

As the team navigates through exhibition games and final preparations, Durant's progress will be closely monitored. Coach Gregg Popovich and his staff will assess Durant's fitness and readiness to ensure his seamless integration back into the lineup.

