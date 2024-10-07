Watch: Kevin Durant’s Reaction To Fan’s Ejection From Lakers-Suns Goes Viral

A fan who was making quite a commotion during the Lakers-Suns game nearly overshadowed LeBron James' historic moment of taking the court with his son, Bronny. The game was delayed as a result of this, which happened at 1:26 in the third quarter. Kevin Durant was amused by everything that was going on and reacted to it all with a lot of expletives.

“Get the f—k out!” yelled KD to the fan as he was escorted out of the game. The majority of the players appeared to be laughing at the fan, and the Lakers bench was also beaming about the entire "debacle.

The fan initially got hold of the game ball and refused to give it back to the referee, based on brief footage that was shown on X. A ball that gets into the crowd cannot be retained by the supporters, unlike in baseball. He seemed to lose it when he realized he had to return the ball.

He was refusing to leave the arena, so several security guards had to use a significant amount of force to get him out. It's unclear right now whether the fan was intoxicated or if he honestly thought he did nothing wrong.

The Suns defeated the Lakers 118-114, but the game continued despite this brief interruption during the Lakers-Suns match. Despite LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell scoring 50 points apiece in their limited minutes, the Lakers have lost their first two preseason games.

KD's awkward response pales in comparison to his initial "brazen" remark directed at admirers in the stands. Durant isn't afraid to hit fans with the same fervor, as evidenced by his telling fans to "shut the f— up" while he was a player for the Nets and his confrontation of fans who call him derogatory names.

