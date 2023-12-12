Watch: Kevin Hart put on the spot with awkward Josh Giddey question by Patrick Beverly during ESPN broadcast

Trigger Warning: This article has references to dating a minor.

Patrick Beverley doesn't ignore things and has been known to stir the pot. In a recent NBA In-Season Tournament Final discussion on Kevin Hart's show, he raised a question that shifted the atmosphere in a serious direction.

His question was part of the NBA Unplugged segment by ESPN, in which he was one of the guests on Hart's show.

The mood was relaxed and focused on game analysis until Beverley brought up a controversial incident involving Josh Giddey, which gained media attention earlier in the season. In front of Hart and the other guests, Beverley asked:

"As a father to a girl and calling myself a 'girl's dad', what are your thoughts on the Josh Giddey situation?"

Following his query, it was apparent that Hart and the rest of the guests were taken aback. Hart, in an attempt to navigate the tense atmosphere, strategically answered Beverley:

"I process your question, Pat, but let me tell you something I excel at - I deflect. Remember, I'm a brand. And as a brand, I'd prefer to text you my genuine thoughts.

But while we're on NBA Unplugged, I'll keep my response as neutral and non-controversial as possible."

Patrick Beverley's take on Josh Giddey incident

Patrick Beverley, like many fans, players, and analysts, has weighed in on Josh Giddey's situation. It is fair to say that the developments left him astonished.

"I can't even bring myself to discuss it. I'm a father to a daughter. I can't conceive of such a thing. I'm blessed to have never found myself in similar circumstances. But, being a father, I know how protective I could get."

It appears that the incident continues to disturb Beverley, which is likely why he raised the issue on Kevin Hart's show.

Beverley's relentless defensive play distinguishes him on the court. He is recognized for his defensive stops, agile retrieval of loose balls, and vocal leadership that permeates the locker room.

Now, he's boldly questioning issues that have somewhat faded into the background amidst the business end of the in-season tournament.

Giddey, despite the ongoing allegations, continues to compete. His team, the Thunder, is one to keep an eye on this season.

At the same time, Patrick Beverley and the Sixers remain a strong contender in the East, currently ranking fourth in the standings with a 14-7 record.

