Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Knocks Out Russian YouTuber in Less Than a Minute With Brutal Body Shots

Khamzat Chimaev brutalized Russian influencer Litvin in a sparring challenge, leaving the famous YouTuber floored with body shots. Litvin, who boasts around 12 million YouTube followers, was challenged to survive a minute against ‘Borz’.

Chimaev walked Litvin down and started to strategically attack his body. After landing several blows, he placed a perfect right hand on the stomach that left Litvin gasping for air on the floor.

Khamzat Chimaev shows streamers there are levels

Khamzat Chimaev, who has been criticized by fans for trying to scam fans , took on Litvin in a unique sparring challenge under custom stipulations. While Litvin initially showed good movement, Chimaev kept walking him down.

After stalking his prey for a while, Chimaev showed the gulf in experience and skill, leaving Litvin down on the mat. Watch the full video of the sparring below.

Khamzat Chimaev, now plying his trade in the middleweight division of the UFC, has struggled with health issues recently. He was forced to pull out of the scheduled UFC Saudi Arabia main event clash against former champion Robert Whittaker.

‘Borz’, though, is one of the scariest fighters in the UFC and is a work machine. Chimaev showed his technique and exceptional understanding of fighting during his short sparring against Litvin.

He didn’t hurt the YouTuber too badly but showed him why he is an elite fighter. Chimaev hasn’t fought in the UFC since his UFC 294 win against Kamaru Usman.

After a rapid start to his UFC career, Chimaev’s career progression has halted a bit. He hasn't been as active as many fans expected the wrecking machine to be.

Dana White frustrated with Khamzat Chimaev’s health issues

Khamzat Chimaev looked like he’d have a fast ascent to the summit when he first joined the UFC. However, he has been forced to pull out of big fights on multiple occasions due to health issues.

Dana White has also expressed his frustration on the matter, saying at the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, “Lately it’s been hard to get him into the octagon. Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick. I don’t know what to say.”

Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked number 11 in the middleweight division. Fans will keep a keen eye on when ‘Borz’ makes a return to action.

