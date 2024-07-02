Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Returns To Training After Robert Whittaker Fight Withdrawal; Shows off Unique Workout

Khamzat Chimaev took to Instagram to post his first training footage since Robert Whittaker fight withdrawal. ‘Borz’ could be seen doing a unique workout in the jungle with a rock. He was shadowboxing while throwing the rock around.

Chimaev was forced to pull out of his UFC Saudi Arabia bout against Whittaker due to severe illness. ‘Borz’ has seemingly recovered and has wasted no time in getting himself back in training.

Khamzat Chimaev is back in training after Robert Whittaker fight cancellation

Khamzat Chimaev, who issued a warning to Robert Whittaker after UFC Saudi Arabia, has made his return to training. ‘Borz’ has posted an interesting clip of himself training in the woods.

Chimaev was set to face Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia in what could have been a middleweight title eliminator. However, he caught an illness and was forced to pull put.

Ikram Aliskerov stepped in and fought Whittaker and the Aussie won via a first-round finish. Chimaev has once again been forced to withdraw from a mega fight having previously missed the opportunity to take on Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

Chimaev, one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, started his career on a roll. He was ready to fight anybody at any time. However, health issues have taken a toll on his activity.

‘Borz’ hasn’t stepped inside the octagon since his UFC 294 fight against Kamaru Usman. While he defeated Usman via a razor-close decision, Chimaev is yet to fight a ranked UFC middleweight in his career.

Robert Whittaker thinks he would have starched Khamzat Chimaev

Ikram Aliskerov was given a good chance to beat Robert Whittaker despite stepping in on short notice. The former middleweight champion, however, gave Aliskerov a reality check, showing there are levels to the game.

Whittaker thinks Khamzat Chimaev would have suffered the same fate as Aliskerov if he showed up. He said on the MMA Hour, “I am 99 percent sure I would have starched Khamzat as well. Our paths may cross one day in the division, as guys at the top of the game, but he dodged a bullet that night, that’s for sure.”

Chimaev is now officially a middleweight, a division where ‘The Reaper’ is a perennial top contender. Hence, their crossing paths in the future is a high probability.

