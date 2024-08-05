Watch: Kid Starts Crying After Roman Reigns Returns At SummerSlam 2024 Interfering Cody Rhodes Vs Solo Sikoa Match 

Roman Reigns is this generation's most influential WWE star, and he proved that once again in Cleveland this weekend when fans went into a frenzy seeing the Head of the Table in the ring. A young fan's reaction to the former WWE Champion's comeback is circulating on social media from SummerSlam 2024.

As soon as Roman Reigns' music hit, the child, who would be around six or seven years old, had tears in his eyes. The emotional fan hid his tears under his shirt while his mother asked why he was crying. The speechless fan could not find words to answer the mother's question amid his tears of joy.

SummerSlam has been the chosen event for Roman Reigns to return. In 2020, after a prolonged hiatus due to the pandemic, the Original Tribal Chief came back to the Biggest Party of the Summer as a heel, attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

The heel turn altered the trajectory of his career, setting up the platform for the record-breaking Undisputed WWE Championship reign of 1316. He waited only a week to win the belt.

This SummerSlam, however, was a complete reverse of his 2020 return. Wearing a new OTC table, which perhaps means, Original Head of the Table, he set his eyes on Solo Sikoa, although the former enforcer was taking on Roman's arch-rival Cody Rhodes. Followed by a Superman Punch and Spear, he took out Sikoa, allowing Rhodes to pin his challenger.

The return and his assault on Solo Sikoa proved WWE's plan to turn Roman Reigns into a babyface after SummerSlam . If he officially turns into a good guy, it would be his first babyface run after four years.

Initially, WWE wanted Roman Reigns to be a babyface, replacing John Cena. After The Shield was disbanded, he received a big solo push as a main eventer. Nevertheless, he lacked the aura, confidence, and microphone skills of a top babyface of the company at that time.

No matter what WWE did, nothing worked out in his favor. He won world titles and headlined the biggest shows of the company, but the fans consistently rejected Reigns until he became the bad guy in 2020. Wiseman Paul Heyman played a pivotal role in his transformation.

The 39-year-old now has the required confidence and growing popularity from the previous heel run. Along with Cody Rhodes, he could be the ultimate hero that WWE always wanted him to be.

