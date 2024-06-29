Watch: Knicks' Jalen Brunson Challenges Pacers' Haliburton and Logan Paul With Chair at WWE SmackDown

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson have already shown NBA fans what they're capable of on the court, but their rivalry might now switch to the WWE arena.

Tonight at Madison Square Garden, the continuation of the Haliburton-Brunson feud took an unexpected turn. Instead of trading buckets on the hardwood of the New York Knicks court, these two took their rivalry ringside at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Knicks at the event were thrilled when they spotted Brunson among the audience at ringside, erupting into a massive cheer.

Before his match, Logan Paul entered the ring declaring his need for a Madison Square Garden winning veteran. Intending to stir the crowd, he invited Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who emerged donning a customized WWE t-shirt featuring his name.

With Haliburton by his side, Paul headed for the ring when the sight of Jalen Brunson sitting ringside caught their eyes. Excitement filled the air as both rivals locked sights, reigniting their recent playoff rivalry hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Even with underlying competition, a sense of peace remained between the duo. Haliburton maintained his position ringside, forming a supportive presence for Paul. He played with the crowd's emotions, inciting chants aimed against the Pacers. A tense situation unfolded when Haliburton tried passing brass knuckles to Paul, which Brunson swiftly thwarted by vaulting over the rail.

The drama didn't end there. The friction between Haliburton and Brunson leads to Paul's defeat against LA Knight. Post-match, Paul, and Haliburton planned to attack Knight using the brass knuckles. Once again, Brunson intervened with a steel chair in hand, compelling them to beat a hasty retreat.

Halliburton and Brunson's path from NBA Playoffs to Olympic prep

Indeed from a viewing perspective, it is entertaining to imagine Haliburton getting highly engrossed in SmackDown. However, with his eyes set on competing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, this is unlikely.

Fans had already witnessed a robust duel in the NBA playoffs the previous month between Haliburton and Brunson. The fierce series-tying seven matches saw Brunson's Pacers ultimately gaining the upper hand, catapulting them into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson's vibrant performance got cut short due to a broken hand in Game 7, averaging 29.7 points against the Pacers. On the other hand, Haliburton, with an average of 21.3 points per game in the series, made a notable contribution.

An amicable rivalry appears to be burgeoning between young basketball stars Brunson and Haliburton, as they move into their prime years. This season, both registered their career-best digits, suggesting that they might be the upcoming shining stars in the NBA.

