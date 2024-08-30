Watch: Kobe Bryant’s Priceless Reaction to Eagles Winning Their First Super Bowl Ever Will Surely Melt Your Heart

Kobe Bryant went wild when the Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl title. He was a massive fan of the NFL team and his reaction was evident to it. The legendary basketball star, who spent most of his time in the Philadelphia area growing up, was absolutely thrilled to watch the franchise lift their first ever Lombardi trophy.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon took over his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his happiness about the team he had adored since forever. Kobe wrote, “YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Later, his wife Vanessa shared his reaction.

The NBA star was seen jumping up in the air as he held his daughter, totally shocked and in disbelief seeing the Eagles winning the title. Kobe could be heard saying, “Oh my god, oh my god, we f*cking won the f*cking Super Bowl.”

As a fan of the franchise, it was a huge achievement, not only for the Eagles but also for Kobe, who had never been able to rejoice the team lifting the Lombardi trophy. The team had lost its previous two Super Bowls. However, the Eagles took their revenge from the New England Patriots in the rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX.

It was the only title they won in 2018 on February 4, becoming the Super Bowl LII Champions, defeating the Patriots with a score of 41-33, unlike in their 2005 game when they were outlasted 24-21 at the EverBank Stadium.

It was Nick Foles who threw the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with less than three minutes remaining, and the rest is history. The team were able to rejoice the moment for the first time, outscoring Tom Brady’s side.

The last time the Eagles had won an NFL championship was December 26, 1960, at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field, beating the Green Bay Packers 17-13. At that time, there was nothing like the Super Bowl or Lombardi Trophy before the National Football League made some changes in the coming years.

It was 11 years after they strung together consecutive championships in 1948 and 1949, beating the Chicago Cardinals at Philadelphia’s Shibe Park 7-0 and the Los Angeles Rams at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum 14-0, respectively.

The first ever Super Bowl was played in 1967 and it was in 1971 when the Lombardi Trophy was awarded for the very first time. The Eagles have won three NFL championships (1948, 1949, and 1960), and all these trophies came before the Super Bowl era. They appeared in four of the three they won.

In addition to it, the franchise has also played four Super Bowls; however, they were only able to win the trophy once. Meanwhile, the upcoming season is around the corner and the team is set to kick off their regular season on September 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

They will then face the Atlanta Falcons on September 16 and the New Orleans Saints on September 22. Their last match of the month will be held on September 29 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before they receive a bye.

