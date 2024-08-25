Watch: Kobe Bryant's Reaction to High School Rivals Claiming They Could Beat Him in 1996

Kobe Bryant dominated the NBA with a relentless drive to be the best, determined to defeat everyone, almost to the point of obsession. However, Bryant's competitive spirit ignited long before his professional career began; he was fiercely competitive even in his youth. By his senior year in high school, Bryant was already averaging 30.8 points per game and fully aware of his exceptional talent.

In 1996, Bryant led Lower Merion High School to their first state championship in 30 years, averaging 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Naturally, his opponents were often asked if they could stop him. One team mistakenly claimed they could, with one player stating, "I think we can contain him if we all just work together."

The interviewer relayed these comments directly to Bryant, mentioning that two of his opponents believed they could contain him, and two more thought they could win. Bryant's response was simple: "We'll see. We'll see. That's all."

Before leaving the interview, Bryant gave the camera a confident wink, making it clear how he viewed the situation. His team went on to win the game and the championship, with Bryant's high school career being impressive enough for him to enter the NBA straight out of school.

Kobe Bryant was among the NBA's greatest players, standing out during the era that followed Michael Jordan and preceded LeBron James. Despite this, the GOAT debate in basketball typically revolves around Jordan, the Chicago Bulls legend, and James, the current star of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, former player Gilbert Arenas held a different perspective on the GOAT discussion.

While opinions on Bryant's place in the overall NBA GOAT conversation vary, he has a compelling case as the greatest Laker of all time. Having spent his entire career with the Lakers, Bryant retired as the NBA's third all-time leading scorer, though he now ranks fourth after LeBron James took the top spot.

During his tenure with the Lakers, Bryant secured five NBA championships, equaling the number won by Magic Johnson, another player frequently mentioned in discussions about the franchise's greatest. Bryant's impact on the Lakers franchise and its fanbase is profound. Recently, the second of three statues honoring him was unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena.

Over his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, with shooting percentages of 44.7% from the field, 32.9% from beyond the arc, and 83.7% from the free-throw line. Bryant was an All-Star in 18 of his 20 seasons and earned one MVP Award, though he delivered MVP-caliber performances in several other seasons.

