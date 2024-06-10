Watch: Kyrie Irving’s Gestures Warn Celtics Fans to be Ready for Game 5 at TD Garden

It’s the NBA finals and if Kyrie Irving expected any less hatred from the Boston Celtics fans, he was not taking things seriously. Irving apologized for his previous actions in Boston before the NBA Finals, acknowledging that he shouldn't have given the finger to supporters at TD Garden a few years ago.

Irving claimed that the reason for his inappropriate reaction was that he was immature and lacked the maturity to "compartmentalize or accept" the emotions that accompany failure. However, it wasn’t enough as Irving was booed viciously by Celtics fans in Game 1 despite his 6-of-19 shooting for 12 points. The fans were unwilling to feel sorry for him.

What did Irving gesture after game 2?

Irving was a little more emotional after the game, telling the Boston fans that he and his Mavericks would return for Game 5 in Boston. Next Monday, the Mavericks will head back to Boston for Game 5 if Irving can live up to his promise. Even the TD Garden analysts saw Irving's attitude gradually shift during Game 2.

Brian Windhorst said, "He was being demonstrative with the fans. That's not the Kyrie we saw all year who was at peace. I do think they [Celtics fans] affected him in Game 1 and 2.

Irving started game 2 brightly before fading away

Irving made a subtle jab at Celtics supporters after the first game when he said they weren't loud enough. The Celtics used Irving's quote as a rallying cry for the crowd before Game 2.

After reading the quote, Irving probably became agitated as well, as he made four of his first five shots in Game 2. Irving's night took a turn for the worse when Jrue Holiday clamped down on him as the game went on.

