Watch: Lady Gaga Dazzles as First Artist to Perform at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony; Sings in French Mid Parade

Lady Gaga had a stunning rendition of Renée Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc en Plumes" ("My Thing With Feathers") at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gaga, who had been spotted in the host city for a few days, strutted down some steps along the Seine River to pay tribute to Jeanmaire, accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans. She then moved over to the piano to continue her performance before getting back on her feet for a razzle-dazzle finale.



In addition to Gaga's performance, the Olympics opening ceremony will feature 85 boats bringing Olympic participants from each nation on a four-mile procession down the Seine River, just a portion of which had gone through when the broadcast attention moved to the pop star.

This is Gaga's debut Olympic performance, and her quick but flashy appearance rivaled her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show in terms of immediate worldwide effect. She also performed an interlude of "La Vie en Rose" on piano throughout her performance.

Who designed the show for Lady Gaga at Paris Olympics 2024?

The play was devised by theater director Thomas Jolly, well known for the successful rock-opera musical "Starmania," and featured 3,500 actors, dancers, and musicians. For the first time in history, the ceremony on Friday night will be held outside of a stadium and will feature some of Paris' most renowned monuments, including the Eiffel Tower.

Celine Dion, as previously reported, is also scheduled to appear during the opening ceremony. It is the pop legend's first performance since she suspended her touring schedule and stepped away from the spotlight in December 2022 after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Gaga's next project is the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which she plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

She's also back in the studio, working on her seventh album. Gaga has been teasing the imminent release with photographs and postings over the last few months. "I can't wait for you to hear what I'm working on," she said. "I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember."

The opening ceremony commenced at 7:30 p.m. in Paris (1:30 p.m. EDT in the United States) on July 26, and the Games will go until August 11. (Three sports began two days early, on July 24: handball, soccer, and rugby.

In the United States, the major outlets for covering the Paris 2024 Olympics will be NBC and its streaming service Peacock. If you're watching on broadcast or cable TV, NBC will provide at least nine hours of daytime programming, including live finals coverage for important events such as gymnastics and swimming. Peacock, of course, will host on-demand Olympic activities.

