Watch: LeBron James Calls Kevin Hart During Livestream Shocking Kai Cenat and Druski in Hilarious Exchange

The livestream was further livened up by comedians Kevin Hart and Drus. Hart surprised the viewers by dialing James over FaceTime. Upon seeing the huge number of live viewers, about 700,000, Cenat couldn't contain his astonishment.

Hart displayed his phone screen to the camera, giving Laker's superstar a chance to greet the fans who tuned in, which was followed by a wave of laughter from Druski and Cenat over a background joke.

On a lighter note, Hart questioned James about his game schedule. James played along, claiming that he hadn't received the schedule yet. Druski humorously interjected, asking if James was playing in the Finals.

Hart replied, affirming how obvious it was, considering that he's LeBron James. James concluded the joke, pointing out that he'd of course be playing, and referenced a fictional "Game 8."

Hart’s friendly engagement with the key NBA player dates back to 2010 and includes comical incidents and events. One notable highlight involves Hart trying to persuade James to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Since James once again has to make a contract decision this offseason, it wouldn't be surprising if Hart tries to bring him to Philadelphia.

ALSO READ: ‘It Ain’t Gonna Last Long’: Shannon Sharpe Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James and JJ Redick’s Podcast Might Fail

LeBron James' Social Media Activity and Commitment to Winning

Advertisement

LeBron James seemed active on social media today. Earlier, he responded to critics claiming he was no longer interested in victories. James, however, reasserted his intent to continue playing top-notch basketball while aiming for victories.

The previous weekend saw LeBron James unfollowing several profiles including his ex-teammate and friend, Kendrick Perkins, on X. Perkins' over-the-top response compared his situation to Jesus Christ, leading Kevin Durant to poke fun at Perkins; Durant is known for such humor exchanges.

Despite the social media frenzy around LeBron James, he mostly refrains from commenting on his plans, his son Bronny's prospective draft by the Lakers, or even the Lakers' ongoing search for a head coach. The search got a setback today after Dan Hurley, UConn's head coach, declined their offer.

Despite these occurrences, James remains dedicated to playing in the league and maintaining his performance. Even at his age, he's still a standout player. His stats during the last season show him playing 71 games and averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and .3 rebounds.

Advertisement

These figures, the best since the 2017-18 season, contradict claims about him losing interest in the game and strongly highlight his dedication to winning.

ALSO READ: Lakers Star Spencer Dinwiddie Sues Famed Car Shot for Botching USD 1 Million Ferrari and Rare Mustang Deal