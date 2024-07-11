Watch: LeBron James and Dillon Brooks Carry NBA Feud to World Stage With Intense Moment During USA vs Canada

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks took their NBA feud to the world stage during the intense USA showdown game between the USA and Canada on Wednesday night. The T-Mobile Arena was abuzz as fans caught a glimpse of the ongoing rivalry between the two players.

The atmosphere at the arena crackled with intensity as the two teams battled it out in the pre-Olympic exhibition game. The USA and Canada were both determined to showcase their best in a highly charged competition.

LeBron James went neck to neck with Dillon Brooks during USA vs Canada

The confrontation happened in the first quarter when James and Brooks found themselves entangled in a physical altercation, with each player refusing to back down. The anticipated NBA fans must have had a flash of the feud going the wrong way, but, fortunately, everything happened under control.

The tension between James and Brooks reached a boiling point during the middle of the first quarter. As the ball went out of bounds, LeBron grabbed it and returned to the court, where he proceeded to shrug off Brooks, who was standing nearby.

Despite the 39-year-old making contact twice, the Canadian swingman maintained his composure, refusing to react. The game official intervened with a whistle, preventing another potentially fiery altercation between the two star NBA players.

What’s wrong between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks?

The feud between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks began to brew around January 2021 when Bron, infamous for his clutch performances, delivered a "too small" taunt directed at the fiery Dillon Brooks. The taunt, arising from James' ability to hit clutch shots over Brooks, sowed the seeds for what would become a long-standing rivalry.

Fast forward to January 2023, and the tension escalated. Brooks engaged in a verbal standoff with the former NFL Hall of Famer and TV personality Shannon Sharpe before directing his energy towards LeBron James. Brooks also openly discussed his strategy of making James uncomfortable on the court, igniting a personal vendetta between the two players.

The situation reached a boiling point in April 2023 when Brooks publicly expressed his desire for a playoff matchup against James. Boldly declaring his readiness to face the basketball icon, Brooks aimed to topple the seasoned Lakers player.

Emotions reached a pinnacle when Brooks, after a standout performance, provocatively labeled James as "old" and reminisced about James' peak years in Cleveland and Miami.

The confrontation climaxed in a heated Game 3 during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Brooks was dramatically ejected for a contentious foul on James, reflecting the heightened emotions that defined their clash. This pivotal moment underscored the personal nature of their feud and fueled the flames of their rivalry.

