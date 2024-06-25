Watch: LeBron James and Obi Toppin's Mini Mini Dunk Contest During NBA Offseason Goes VIRAL

Offseason workouts for the NBA stars are meant to stay in shape, but we have seen certain stars creating a competition of their own to add some extra edge to it. LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Obi Toppin are the two stars who went against each other in a dunk competition on Monday in Los Angeles while working out.

Both players displayed some style and talent, and James even declared himself to be "too old for this."

Toppin is known as a dunker

One of the NBA's most well-known dunkers, Toppin's greatest accomplishment in art is his victory in the 2022 Slam Dunk Competition. Notably, James has never taken part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. However, in his high school years, he did win the 2003 Powerade Jam Fest competition.

Considering that, this might be one of the best examples of what a contemporary LeBron James could accomplish in that kind of competition, and the 39-year-old still demonstrated his ability to be creative with a dunk.

James is getting ready for the summer Olympics with Team USA

James will now concentrate on getting ready for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Perhaps his amicable matchup with Toppin will motivate him to drop a few spectacular dunks during the international tournament as the United States attempts to win the gold medal for the fifth time in a row.

LeBron James is part of the powerful Team USA. The team is considered the favorite for the gold medal, but they won’t take the gold medal for granted as they will face stiff competition from other European powerhouses like Spain and Germany.

