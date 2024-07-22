WATCH: LeBron James Beats Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Davis in Free Throw Game at Team USA Camp

No matter how many times LeBron James is criticized for his free throws, the Los Angeles Lakers star sends his doubters to reassess their take time and again. Similarly, after the day concluded with Team USA narrowly escaping a well-fought defeat from South Sudan, James concluded his day by outperforming his mates, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Davis, by sinking clean free throws.

James emerged victorious in a recent free throw shooting contest against his esteemed Team USA colleagues. Not to mention that the list contains NBA All-Stars too.

LeBron James beats Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Davis in free throw contest

LeBron James has a career average of 73.6 percent from the free-throw line. But, the Lakers big man never lets his stats define who he really is. Even after having spent 21 long years in the league, LeBron can throw clean frees.

It all happened during the practice session when the top NBA stars contested a small free throw battle. The rules of the contest were clear-cut: the shot had to smoothly swish through the net without the ball touching the rim.

While Embiid, Haliburton and Davis opted for their lefty loosie, whereas Bron went for the righty tighty. Despite going with his regular strong hand, the Akron born star outperformed rest three of his fellow mates at the Team USA Camp in London.

Coach Steve Kerr blown away by LeBron James’ leadership skills

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leaving a significant impression on Team USA head coach Steve Kerr ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite occasional criticisms of his leadership, James is demonstrating an exceptional level of focus, energy, and intensity as he prepares to lead the national team in pursuit of a gold medal.

Kerr, who has faced James in numerous high-stakes NBA matchups, has gained a newfound appreciation for the veteran's leadership style during their time together on the Team USA roster. Speaking to ESPN, Kerr expressed his astonishment at James' unwavering effort and concentration, highlighting the superstar's vocal involvement in every drill and official walkthrough.

"I'm just blown away by LeBron's effort and concentration and focus. On every single drill he talks. He's even in a shootaround walkthrough his voice behind the play, yelling out what's happening, yelling out the scheme, his leadership by example,” coach Kerr said as per ESPN.

As Team USA wraps up its exhibition games and gears up for the 2024 Olympics, LeBron James' leadership and dedication have not gone unnoticed. Kerr's firsthand experience with James' leadership style has solidified his admiration for the 20-time All-Star's commitment and influence on the squad.

The Lakers forward has been lauded for his vocal presence and exemplary demonstration of leadership. With just one exhibition contest remaining before the Games begin, Team USA is poised to showcase James' inspiring leadership as they pursue Olympic glory.

The United States national team, buoyed by LeBron James' leadership, is on the brink of Olympic competition as they gear up to face Serbia in their first group play game on July 28.

