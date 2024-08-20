Watch: LeBron James Brutally Roasted by Kevin Hart in Hilarious DraftKings Commercial

Name a thing LeBron James can not do. He can hoop, he can dance, he sings on many occasions, and now, he can act as well.

In a recent DraftKings commercial, NBA superstar LeBron James found himself on the receiving end of some good-natured ribbing from comedian Kevin Hart. The ad, which marks the first TV spot to emerge from James' partnership with DraftKings, features the two personalities discussing a ‘NFL offer’ that turns out to be an enticing bonus bet for new customers.

Hart, quick-witted as ever, humorously chides James about his age, suggesting that he might be better suited to handing out butterscotch candies than playing football. Despite the lighthearted jabs, the commercial is undeniably funny and sets the stage for more collaborative content between James and Hart as the football season approaches.

Interestingly, the banter between the two stars starts when LeBron says, “Just got an NFL offer.”

Replying to which, Hart goes full roast mode and says, “Aren't you too old to be playing football? They want someone who can run a 40, not someone who is 40. When the coach calls your number, you're gonna say 'G56 Bingo!'”

“How are you gonna celebrate a win? Give everyone butterscotch candy? Probably out your pocket with no wrappers, just gonna give them raw candy. That's nasty, by the way,” he added.

In the short advertisement video, James just responds with a smile to Hart’s troll.

However, this commercial not only shows the comedic chemistry between James and Hart but also marks an important step in LeBron James' partnership with DraftKings. As the first of three planned 30-second spots in anticipation of the football season, it's clear that the company is leveraging James' star power to reach a wider audience.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins previously expressed his immense excitement about the partnership, and it seems that this inaugural TV ad is a promising start for their collaboration. With the charismatic duo of James and Hart at the forefront, there's certainly a lot of anticipation for what the upcoming commercials will bring.

As the first glimpse into LeBron James' advertising endeavors with DraftKings, this commercial sets a playful yet promising tone for their future content. With the potential for more engaging and hilarious interactions between James and Hart, it's evident that DraftKings is leveraging the star power and charisma of these two influential figures to capture the attention of sports fans and betting enthusiasts.

