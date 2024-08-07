Watch: LeBron James Crowns Himself After Incorrectly Assuming Olympics Crowd Was Cheering For Him

LeBron James hardly fumbles! But this time, he judged too early and fumbled when the crowd was giving a standing ovation during the Team USA vs. Brazil basketball game, but that wasn’t for him.

It all happened during the Tuesday game, where Team USA was facing Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics. USA was leading with a score of 114-80, with three minutes left on the clock for the fourth quarter. Soon after the camera rolled on LeBron, a crowd cheer could be heard, and most of them were giving standing ovations.

Thinking that the ovations and cheers were directed towards him, LeBron did his signature ‘put on the crown’ pose as if he was putting a king’s crown on his head. But the commentators, who have different camera angles available to them, clarified that the standing ovation was meant for their national hero, swimmer Leon Marchand, who was being shown on the big screen.

However, given LeBron's familiarity with such gestures, we could relate to him, as despite being at such a grand stage, things could go hilariously wrong.

Marchand, the French star swimmer, deserves all the hype and love. Aged 22, he won consecutive gold medals in the 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, and 400-meter medley. Well, we can say, for now at least, that he's France's Michael Phelps.

Additionally, Team USA crushed Brazil to secure their spot in the Olympic semifinals with a resounding 122-87 victory. Coach Steve Kerr's emphasis on defense and rebounding was well executed, as the team outrebounded Brazil, held them to 42% shooting, and displayed outstanding offensive firepower.

Advertisement

Leading the charge, Devin Booker contributed 18 points, while Joel Embiid delivered 14 points and seven rebounds, and LeBron James showcased his playmaking abilities with 12 points, nine assists, and three steals. Additionally, Anthony Davis provided 13 points and eight rebounds, contributing to the team's impressive 58% field goal and 48% 3-point shooting.

With their sights set on the upcoming semi-final matchup against Serbia, the team remains mindful of the competition's strengths and the ever-changing dynamics of the game.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum Reveals How Dunking on LeBron James Changed His Career: ‘I Realized What I Had Just Done’