WATCH: LeBron James Dismisses Drake’s Unfollow Controversy While Enjoying His Hit in Practice

Drake unfollowed LeBron James on Instagram, catching the attention of fans. This action seems tied to LeBron attending Kendrick Lamar's June concert, where he was seen enjoying a diss track aimed at Drake. The unfollowing aligns with Drake's wider social media cleanup, which also involved other celebrities, hinting at possible fallout from his ongoing feud with Lamar.

LeBron James, however, appears unfazed by the news of Drake’s Instagram unfollowing. According to NBA Retweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Canadian rapper removed the Lakers star from his social media.

In 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar were involved in an escalating feud, with both releasing multiple diss tracks that targeted each other. The tension heightened after Lamar dropped "Not Like Us" on May 4, a hit diss track that captivated audiences, including several high-profile celebrities.

On June 19, Lamar hosted "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert in Inglewood, which LeBron James attended. While the event sparked discussions, James remained silent on the matter. No unfollowing occurred until Drake took action during the Lakers' first team practice.

Despite Drake's social media activity, the Lakers star, LeBron James, seems unfazed. During the second day of practice, the team facility played Drake's song "Free Smoke," and James rapped along while taking his shots.

James and Drake have been close friends for many years. In 2023, Drake walked on stage with James and his son, Bronny, during a concert at Crypto.com Arena. Back in 2016, James also joined Drake on stage during a concert in Ohio.

Drake didn't just unfollow LeBron on Instagram—he also unfollowed Joe Budden, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan's appearance at Lamar's concert could have influenced Drake's decision.

The good news is that James still follows Drake on Instagram. Focused on the upcoming NBA season, James isn't too concerned about Drake's unfollowing.

LeBron and Drake's friendship, which started in LeBron's early NBA years, remains strong. In 2018, Drake even got a tattoo of LeBron in his high school jersey, showing his admiration for the basketball star. Though rumors about their relationship surface, their shared history suggests a deep and lasting bond.

