WATCH: LeBron James Embarrasses Daughter Zhuri With WEIRD Dance Moves In Paris

If LeBron James is skilled at anything besides being a fantastic basketball player and businessman, it's being a family man. This may also entail making the kids feel uncomfortable in public, and the LA Lakers star did just that—he embarrassed his daughter with his antics—just like girl dads do.

James was among the well-known fans of Team USA's women's beach volleyball team on Thursday. James, his wife, and daughter accompanied him in the stands as Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth faced off against China. Zhuri, the daughter of Savannah and LeBron James, watched with her parents while they sipped wine.

Zhuri joined the Team USA men's basketball player when he got up and began to yell at one point. But the billionaire athlete began his oddball dance routines with the assurance of a professional dancer and the footwork of a mediocre dancer as soon as he realized he was on television.

Zhuri found her father's public dancing routines too much to bear with, and she was forced to cover her face in shame. James is just one of many dads who haven't hesitated to make their daughters feel uncomfortable.

Zhuri also experiences the shame that many adolescent daughters who have encountered similar circumstances feel. James' performance was a nice family-friendly moment. Despite his hectic basketball schedule, he has prioritized his family for the past 21 years. The Lakers player has been an excellent father, husband, and son.

Advertisement

Even at the young age of nine, Zhuri Nova James is an excellent volleyball player. Savannah James and her husband LeBron James attended their daughter's volleyball match earlier in May of this year and supported from the sidelines.

On her Instagram story, Savannah shared a video of their daughter during the game. During the volleyball match, Zhuri was observed hustling. She began with a float serve, but after two plays, she drove onto the court to save the ball and gave it back to her teammate while she was in setter position.

Savannah and James James have always supported their kids. They have also frequently attended their sons' sporting events. Savannah frequently attended the Summer League games of Bronny James. Bronny was drafted by the LA Lakers in the NBA draft of 2024 and is expected to play with his dad next season. If that happens, LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play for the same time at the same time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James' Date With Wife Savannah at Eiffel Tower on the Day of Bomb Threat Sparks Security Concern In Paris