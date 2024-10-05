WATCH: LeBron James’ Epic Reaction After Bronny Makes Only Shot in 6 Attempts

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2024-25 preseason with several key storylines, highlighted by the much-anticipated debut of Bronny James, LeBron James' son. Despite a 124-107 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, Bronny had a mixed performance.

The former USC guard struggled to find his offensive rhythm throughout the game. After missing his first five shots, he finally scored his first basket late in the game, driving into the paint for a left-handed layup with under a minute left, long after the result was decided.

Though the crowd erupted in cheers, LeBron, seated on the bench, showed little reaction as Bronny scored. In 16 minutes of play, Bronny managed two points, shooting 1-of-6 from the field, including 0-of-1 from beyond the arc. However, he stood out for his defensive effort, recording three blocks, including an impressive chase-down block in transition, which drew praise from fans.

JJ Redick coached his first NBA preseason game on Friday and afterward commented on Bronny James' performance. The former NBA sharpshooter expressed satisfaction with Bronny's development and outlined his plans for further nurturing the 19-year-old rookie.

"We're really happy with his progress," Redick said. "The kid has some unique defensive abilities for his size that could make him a disruptive defender, and we saw some of that today," he added.

Redick also discussed Bronny's offensive challenges, which go beyond the game against the Timberwolves. During the 2024 NBA Summer League, Bronny shot 14-of-40 from the field and 3-of-19 from three-point range over four games.

Redick emphasized that it's the Lakers' coaching staff's responsibility to help improve the rookie's offensive skills moving forward.

"Offensively, he's still discovering his identity, and it's our job as a player development program to build him up... I liked what I saw from Bronny; he's incredibly easy to coach," Redick said.

Bronny is expected to return to action when the Lakers face the Phoenix Suns on Monday, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis also set to play in the upcoming game.

The Los Angeles Lakers' next preseason game is against the Phoenix Suns on October 6, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT. This game will take place at the Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play in this matchup, coinciding with Bronny James' 20th birthday, who is also set to participate in the game.

