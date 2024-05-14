Watch: LeBron James Forced to Scroll Through His Texts by Wife Savannah During Cav vs Celtics Has NBA Fans Hollering

During Monday night game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, spectators spotted LeBron James, adding fuel to the discussions about the superstar's path forward.

As the game started, James arrived and sat courtside with his wife, Savannah who dressed in a visible faux-fur hat. LeBron was seen scrolling through his texts during the Cavs vs. Celtics game, leading fans to speculate that his wife, Savannah, had asked him to do so.

Fans had various reactions to this incident, and here are some of them.

While he still maintains a residence close to his hometown, the all-time scoring champion, James, has visited Cleveland multiple times after his 2018 departure but has never observed any Cavs games. James, who has the option to end his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and transition to being a free agent this summer, has served two terms in Cleveland.

He was instrumental in bringing the Cavs their solo NBA championship in 2016 but left two years later. Despite putting up a strong fight without their injured star, Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland suffered a loss Monday night, 109-102.

LeBron James' Early Departure Amid Cavs' Loss to Celtics

The Cavaliers had stolen a game in Boston, but they needed to protect their home court to even the series against the Celtics in Monday night's Game 4. However, they failed to do so, losing 109-102 and trailing the Celtics 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cleveland will attempt to avoid elimination in Game 5 of the best-of-seven, second-round playoff series Wednesday night in Boston.

The Celtics came through late in the fourth quarter to secure a victory on the road and take a 3-1 series lead. Fans on social media went into a frenzy over James' decision to leave the game early.

When Boston star Jaylen Brown hit what appeared to be the game-winning shot, James chose to exit the stadium early. Online jokes have been circulating, with many poking fun at James for Boston's repeated success in sending him home in the playoffs or questioning his loyalty to Cleveland.

James inadvertently set himself up for the jokes by leaving during a timeout, drawing attention to his early departure. Earlier in the game, the Cavs played a tribute video for James to honor his time in Cleveland. While it seemed to be a positive moment, fans took it as an opportunity to criticize James.

