Watch: LeBron James Grooves to Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track Not Like Us Aimed at Drake in Nightclub

In a recent clip that has caught the attention of many online shows, LeBron James can be seen having a blast while grooving to one of Kendrick Lamar's latest tunes. Amid a lively and jam-packed club, "King" James is seen engulfed in a throng of women, vivaciously enjoying his downtime.

The viral video, although brief, showcases an unseen side of LeBron, relaxed and without his usual entourage of colleagues or journalists in casual attire while being amidst his friends.

But the presence of Drake near LeBron has sparked wild reactions from NBA enthusiasts. Some of the reactions are as follows:

Several followers and sports personalities are interpreting this viral video as an indication of LeBron taking a stance in favor of Kendrick in this renowned tiff, even though the basketball player hasn't authenticated or refuted these assumptions yet.

In all likelihood, LeBron's understated dance was merely him indulging in the lively ambiance and it's improbable that he will risk his amiable relationship with Drake (a well-known NBA fan) to choose a side in this frivolous conflict. Traditionally, LeBron prefers to stay neutral and let his fans indulge in all the conjectures and debates.

JJ Redick teases LeBron James about refs' treatment of Lakers

JJ Redick has had enough of LeBron James's complaints concerning the referees. During Episode 7 of Mind the Game, the former NBA long-range specialist and his podcast colleague James started grumbling about the referees during the LA Lakers' playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Opined that players often get to be rougher during the playoffs, but lamented that it wasn't the case in the series against the Nuggets.

Redick dismissed his claims, saying, "This comes from the man whose team had the most significant free throw difference in NBA history over the past two seasons," prompting laughter from both.

While it was friendly banter, Redick's statement does hold weight. This season, the Lakers executed 1,983 free throws (second in the NBA), as opposed to their rivals' 1,476 (second-lowest in the league). Simple arithmetic shows a substantial difference of 507.

Someone as high-profile as James is bound to receive more tolerance from the referees compared to others. He is also right that the referees become less stringent during the playoffs to let the players determine the result on the court, not the free-throw line.

There were numerous grievances about the referees during the Lakers-Nuggets series from both teams, yet the Lakers have little right to dispute.

